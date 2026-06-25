Is your home overheating? This surprising tip might interest you.

Right now, all of France is sweltering. In some regions, temperatures are higher than those of the Sahara. Even if you close the shutters at dawn and ventilate all night, if you live in a sweltering heatwave, the heat will still seep in despite your efforts to lower the temperature. And since not everyone can afford an air conditioner, this accessory, which no one had previously considered during a heatwave, might just offer you some relief.

The survival blanket, an inexpensive shield against the heat

Tuning in to the weather forecast, the French hope to see temperatures drop and almost long for the winter weather and the chilly spring mornings. They've never dreamed of refreshing rain so much as now. France has been on red alert for a week now, breaking heat records one after another. No region of the country has been spared, not even Brittany, once a haven of coolness, nor the North, known for its pervasive gray skies and low sunshine levels.

The media are devoting entire reports to this seemingly endless heatwave, constantly emphasizing its unprecedented nature. Current temperatures are on par with weather forecasts for 2050. In fact, only 1.2% of the planet experienced temperatures warmer than France last Monday. And fans are no longer enough to provide any ventilation or create even a semblance of airflow. The indoor temperature is almost identical to the shade, especially if you live in a poorly insulated home. You truly feel like you're living in a cardboard house.

Now, city dwellers, confined within concrete jungles, are investing in state-of-the-art air conditioners. However, with this surge in popularity, prices have quadrupled. Some have moved to the garage or set up a cot in the basement, while others have sought out DIY solutions online. And the emergency blanket has proven to be a great find for combating the heat. This accessory, used in extreme situations to warm those suffering from hypothermia, also has a cooling side that reflects solar radiation and limits overheating in hot weather .

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One way to gain up to 7°C in a home

During this near-apocalyptic heatwave, keeping the shutters closed and staying indoors in the dark is almost pointless. Even the nights are unbearably hot. The effects of climate change are clearly being felt. So, we have to improvise with what we have. According to its proponents, lining the windows of a home with a survival blanket can lower the temperature by 7°C. That's no small feat.

A survival blanket may not be as aesthetically pleasing as embroidered curtains , but it acts as a thermal barrier, reflecting heat off it like a shield. Priced at under €5 in pharmacies and sometimes even received free of charge during first aid training or other preventative events, the survival blanket proves its worth and ensures your comfort in this scorching weather. However, there are a few best practices to follow to make the most of this pocket-sized innovation, usually relegated to the glove compartment. Here's how to use it properly:

Attach it to the outside of the window with adhesive to prevent the rays from passing through, and close the shutters if you have them. The content creator behind the video warns, "The heat remains trapped against the glass, and the thermal shock can cause the double glazing to shatter."

Ensure that the reflective material of the survival blanket does not blind neighbors across the street or obstruct visibility on the roads.

Whiting (Meudon white) is also effective in hot weather.

While searching for heat-relief tips using keywords on social media, you may have stumbled upon videos showing resourceful people repainting their windows white. No, it's not a new decorating fad, nor a camouflage technique to shield yourself from prying eyes. This paint-like substance is none other than Meudon white. Just another old wives' tale for suffocating a little less in homes that feel like a skewer on a grill.

This is a very fine white powder composed primarily of calcium carbonate, the same substance as the chalk used on blackboards. Originally, it came from the quarries of Meudon, near Paris, hence its name. Meudon White is generally mixed with a little water to obtain a paste or a thick liquid, then applied with a brush or sponge. Once dry, it forms a white veil that reflects some of the sunlight. It's such a convincing product that it's even sold out in DIY stores.

Heat waves come and go, each one different from the last. They intensify year after year, forcing the general public to adapt and rethink their living conditions. If you're not lucky enough to live in an old stone house or have a swimming pool, these temporary solutions will be a real lifesaver.