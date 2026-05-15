This habit after showering contributes to bad smells in the bathroom

You step out of the shower, feeling refreshed and relaxed. A few hours later, as you walk back into the bathroom, a strange musty smell lingers in the air. What if the cause was a simple habit, one that many of us do without even thinking? Spoiler alert: it all starts with the bath towel. Here's why this post-shower routine is often the source of unpleasant odors, and how to fix it effortlessly.

The culprit is often the poorly hung towel.

After drying off, the reflex is almost automatic: we ball up our towel on a hook, place it on the edge of the bathtub, or even leave it lying around on a chair. However, this seemingly harmless gesture is, according to home hygiene experts, one of the main causes of bad odors in the bathroom.

When a damp towel is piled up or folded, it can't dry properly. And in a room that's already warm and humid, it's the perfect environment for bacteria and mildew (that little mold responsible for that "musty" smell). A regular towel, spread out properly, dries in 2 to 3 hours. The same towel left crumpled up can take 6 to 8 hours to dry, or even much longer in a poorly ventilated bathroom.

A thought-provoking study

The issue is all the more important because it relates to hygiene. An analysis often cited by textile specialists revealed that approximately 90% of bathroom towels harbor coliform bacteria. This is not insignificant: these microorganisms thrive in warm, humid environments, and their proliferation is accompanied by that infamous unpleasant odor.

Good news: limiting the time a towel remains damp significantly reduces their growth. In other words, it's not the towel itself that's the problem, but rather how it's left to dry between uses.

Good habits to adopt on a daily basis

To transform your bathroom into a room that always smells good, a few simple steps are all it takes.

Lay the towel flat on a towel bar rather than a hook. Air should be able to circulate on both sides of the towel. This is by far the most effective method. Ventilate the bathroom during and after your shower.

According to home hygiene recommendations, it's best to run an extractor fan or leave a window open for at least 20 minutes after a hot shower to remove excess moisture. The Cleveland Clinic also points out that maintaining a room's humidity level below 50% significantly limits mold growth.

Wash your towels regularly, on average every 3 to 4 uses. And above all, never leave them wet in the laundry basket: they risk contaminating other fabrics.

Avoid fabric softeners, which reduce the absorbency of the fibers and trap moisture in the fabric. Towels become less effective and more prone to unpleasant odors.

Finally, if you have the space, alternate between two towels to allow each to dry completely between uses. A small change that makes a big difference.

In short, a nice-smelling bathroom isn't about scented candles or "miracle sprays." Often, it's the small, everyday actions that make all the difference.