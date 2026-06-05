A simple trick can help your room stay cooler during hot weather.

Decor
Julia P.
Photo d'illustration : stefamerpik / Magnific

When the temperature rises, transforming your home into a cool haven quickly becomes a priority. The good news is that one of the most effective methods requires neither renovations nor expensive equipment. A simple, scientifically proven action can make a real difference in your daily life.

The reflex to adopt first thing in the morning

It's often thought that heat enters primarily through the outside air. In reality, the main culprit is often the sun itself. When its rays pass through windows, they heat the walls, furniture, and floors, quickly raising the temperature inside.

To limit this effect, the best strategy is to completely close shutters , blinds, and curtains before the hottest hours. South- and west-facing windows are particularly affected. This practice is common in many Mediterranean regions, where it has long been known that blocking the sun is often more effective than trying to keep the heat out once it has settled in.

What the studies say

Researchers have investigated the actual impact of this practice. A study published in the journal Energy and Buildings compared a room with fully closed shutters to one where they were left slightly ajar. The result: even a small opening significantly reduces the effectiveness of solar protection. Heat gain increased by more than 70% when the shutters were not completely closed. In short, to fully benefit from this cooling effect, it's best to avoid gaps.

More recent research also shows that optimized management of solar shading can significantly reduce air conditioning needs in some homes.

Coolness also plays a role at night

Closing the shutters during the day is a great starting point, but the trick works even better when combined with good ventilation during the cooler hours.

As soon as the outside temperature drops below the temperature inside your home, open all windows and shutters wide . If possible, create a cross breeze between two openings located on opposite sides of the house. This air circulation helps to remove the heat accumulated during the day and provides a feeling of natural coolness.

A few gestures that make all the difference

To enhance the effect of this method, several habits can be adopted:

  • Turn off unused appliances and equipment left on standby, which give off heat without you realizing it.
  • Use bed linen made of cotton or linen, which are pleasant and breathable materials.
  • Place a slightly damp cloth in front of a fan to promote a cooling effect through evaporation.
  • When possible, opt for reflective materials or coatings that limit heat absorption by the building.

In short, with increasingly frequent heat waves, every degree saved counts. Closing your shutters first thing in the morning might seem trivial, but this simple habit helps maintain a more comfortable indoor environment throughout the day. Requiring no special installation, consuming no extra energy, and impacting your budget, this simple step is one of the best ways to stay cooler this summer.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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