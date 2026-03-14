Pregnant with her second child, this American model shows off her baby bump.

Pregnant with her second child with her husband, Atlantic Music Group CEO Elliot Grainge, American model Sofia Richie showcases her baby bump in new Instagram selfies, while also revealing a new hair color.

Natural selfies and a rounded belly

Sofia Richie Grainge recently shared several mirror selfies on Instagram, where she lifts her white t-shirt to proudly reveal her growing baby bump. Wearing a gray sweater and sunglasses, she poses with a leopard-print clutch in hand, in a relaxed and authentic setting that reflects her everyday life as a mom-to-be. The caption "Big plans" accompanies these images, hinting at both her pregnancy and her personal projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiagrainge)

A new caramel shade for her hair

The former iconic blonde now sports a "caramelized brunette" shade, a warm and luminous brown. This hair transformation perfectly complements her minimalist style, adding a touch of softness to her look as a radiant mother. Fans have applauded the change, which elegantly highlights her baby bump.

A family that is growing with joy

Already parents to Eloise, born in May 2024, Sofia and Elliot Grainge announced their second pregnancy in October 2025 with a mirror selfie. Since then, the model has regularly documented her journey with photos, such as those from December where the couple compared their baby bumps, or from November marking five months of pregnancy. These posts inspire many expectant mothers with their naturalness and positivity.

A shared, unfiltered motherhood journey

Sofia Richie Grainge excels at celebrating her changing body with confidence, alternating between loose-fitting outfits and candid shots that showcase her baby bump without artifice. Her approach on social media reinforces her image as a modern icon, blending fashion, family, and authenticity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiagrainge)

By showing off her baby bump and new caramel-colored haircut, Sofia Richie Grainge radiates a contagious and stylish joy during her second pregnancy. This model mom continues to inspire with her natural grace month after month.