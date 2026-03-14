Pregnant with her second child, this American model shows off her baby bump.

Models
Léa Michel
@sofiagrainge/Instagram

Pregnant with her second child with her husband, Atlantic Music Group CEO Elliot Grainge, American model Sofia Richie showcases her baby bump in new Instagram selfies, while also revealing a new hair color.

Natural selfies and a rounded belly

Sofia Richie Grainge recently shared several mirror selfies on Instagram, where she lifts her white t-shirt to proudly reveal her growing baby bump. Wearing a gray sweater and sunglasses, she poses with a leopard-print clutch in hand, in a relaxed and authentic setting that reflects her everyday life as a mom-to-be. The caption "Big plans" accompanies these images, hinting at both her pregnancy and her personal projects.

A new caramel shade for her hair

The former iconic blonde now sports a "caramelized brunette" shade, a warm and luminous brown. This hair transformation perfectly complements her minimalist style, adding a touch of softness to her look as a radiant mother. Fans have applauded the change, which elegantly highlights her baby bump.

A family that is growing with joy

Already parents to Eloise, born in May 2024, Sofia and Elliot Grainge announced their second pregnancy in October 2025 with a mirror selfie. Since then, the model has regularly documented her journey with photos, such as those from December where the couple compared their baby bumps, or from November marking five months of pregnancy. These posts inspire many expectant mothers with their naturalness and positivity.

A shared, unfiltered motherhood journey

Sofia Richie Grainge excels at celebrating her changing body with confidence, alternating between loose-fitting outfits and candid shots that showcase her baby bump without artifice. Her approach on social media reinforces her image as a modern icon, blending fashion, family, and authenticity.

By showing off her baby bump and new caramel-colored haircut, Sofia Richie Grainge radiates a contagious and stylish joy during her second pregnancy. This model mom continues to inspire with her natural grace month after month.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
At Fashion Week, model Emeline Hoareau embodies the new face of "midsize"

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At Fashion Week, model Emeline Hoareau embodies the new face of "midsize"

On international catwalks, some models manage to make a lasting impression from their very first appearances. This is...

In a red velvet dress, this curvy model creates a striking look

Some fashion appearances instantly capture attention. A bold color, a spectacular fabric, a striking silhouette… and the result...

British model Kelly Brook shows off her figure, and internet users react.

On the warm sand, British model and actress Kelly Brook proudly shows off her figure. She recently shared...

At 42, this Australian model poses elegantly on the snow

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr proves she can defy the weather with an ultra-chic winter look in the snow....

This model poses in one of the key colors of 2026 and causes a sensation

Butter yellow is emerging as one of the star shades of 2026. Soft, luminous, and decidedly modern, it...

On a Brazilian beach, this "curvy" model shows off her figure

Leslie Sidora, a French "curvy" model of Mauritian and Brazilian origin, lights up Instagram from an iconic beach...