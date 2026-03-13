At Fashion Week, model Emeline Hoareau embodies the new face of "midsize"

On international catwalks, some models manage to make a lasting impression from their very first appearances. This is the case with Emeline Hoareau, a young model from Réunion Island who attracts attention during Fashion Weeks. With her midsize figure and her charisma on the catwalk, she embodies a generation of models seeking to broaden the representation of body types in the fashion industry.

A notable appearance on several catwalks

Emeline Hoareau quickly made a name for herself at several recent fashion shows. She walked for various international houses and brands during Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks. Among her most notable appearances was her walk for Givenchy, where she wore a structured silhouette paired with a leopard print. She also participated in shows for brands like BOSS and Jacquemus, solidifying her presence in several major fashion capitals.

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What is "midsize" modeling?

The term "midsize" is used in the fashion industry to refer to models whose measurements fall between the sizes traditionally used on the catwalk and those of so-called "plus-size" models. In reality, these models often represent figures closer to the average consumer. The rise of midsize modeling is part of a broader trend in the fashion industry, which has been trying for several years to diversify the profiles seen in campaigns and on the catwalk.

Visibility is still limited in the industry

Despite these developments, the diversity of body shapes remains a topic rarely discussed in the fashion industry. Several studies and analyses show that the majority of models on international runways are still very thin, which limits the representation of other body types. The emergence of midsize models like Emeline Hoareau is therefore often seen as a sign of progress, even if these models are still relatively rare in some fashion shows.

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A new generation of models

Emeline Hoareau is part of a broader movement led by other models who are helping to change beauty standards in fashion. Among the figures often cited in this movement are models like Paloma Elsesser, Ashley Graham, and Precious Lee, who have helped to give greater visibility to diverse body types. The arrival of new faces like Emeline Hoareau demonstrates that these transformations continue to progress within the industry.

With her notable appearances at Fashion Weeks, Emeline Hoareau is gradually establishing herself as one of the new faces of midsize modeling. Her presence on the catwalks reflects the still-gradual evolution of the fashion industry towards a more diverse representation of body shapes and identities.