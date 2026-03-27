This model appears without makeup and sparks numerous reactions

Models
Julia P.
@1_6_9._9 / Instagram

South Korean model and influencer Choi Jun Hee recently garnered attention after sharing a video of herself without makeup. Known for her meticulously crafted appearances on social media, she chose to show her natural face, a stark contrast to the image usually associated with her posts.

A natural video that surprises internet users

In the short clip posted on Instagram, Choi Jun Hee first appears wearing glasses and no makeup, adopting a deliberately simple style. The video then shows a transition to her usual look, characterized by more elaborate makeup. This visual contrast quickly sparked numerous reactions online, with some netizens expressing surprise at this "transformation."

A post shared before an important event

This statement comes as the model prepares to celebrate her wedding, scheduled for May. Through this post, she seems to have wanted to show a more personal side of her public image, highlighting a natural look rarely seen on her social media.

Choi Jun Hee is also known as the daughter of South Korean actress Choi Jin Sil, a prominent figure in her country's entertainment industry. For several years, she has been developing her own online presence, particularly through her fashion and lifestyle content.

A reflection on image on social media

The video is accompanied by a humorous message urging viewers not to judge a book by its cover, a theme frequently explored by content creators. By showcasing different facets of her image, South Korean model and influencer Choi Jun Hee illustrates how social media can influence public perception.

The reactions observed demonstrate a continued interest in content that emphasizes authenticity. Several internet users highlighted their appreciation for this approach, believing it contributes to a more realistic portrayal of everyday life.

Between public image and spontaneity

This type of publication also reflects an evolution in digital practices, where many public figures choose to alternate between highly produced content and more spontaneous moments. This approach allows them to maintain a direct connection with their audience while diversifying the formats they offer.

By sharing this makeup-free video, South Korean model and influencer Choi Jun Hee finally puts forward a more nuanced view of public image, reminding us that appearances broadcast online often result from specific aesthetic choices.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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