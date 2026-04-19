This plus-size model turns heads with a printed dress featuring an unexpected detail.

Models
Fabienne Ba.
@tatywashere__ / Instagram

Plus-size model Taty @tatywashere__ recently sparked a lot of discussion after sharing pictures of a printed dress with an unexpected detail. This stylistic choice highlights a silhouette that plays on the contrast between pattern and fabric.

A printed dress enhanced with white fur

In the images shared online , Taty @tatywashere__ appears wearing a printed dress distinguished by its white fur trim on the sleeves and hem. The combination of a graphic print with a soft texture exemplifies the artful mixing of materials, an approach frequently seen in contemporary collections. The use of synthetic or decorative fur is often employed to accentuate certain elements of the garment.

The role of details in constructing a silhouette

Finishing touches, such as textured trims, can alter the overall perception of an outfit. In this case, the white fur creates a visual contrast with the dress's print, emphasizing the silhouette's lines. Stylists frequently use these details to structure a piece or draw attention to specific areas of the garment. Textures play a significant role in the visual balance of a look, especially when combined with patterns.

The growing importance of diversity in fashion

The presence of plus-size models, like Taty @tatywashere__, in campaigns and on social media contributes to the evolution of body representation in the fashion industry. Several observers highlight "a gradual diversification of profiles visible in editorial content." This evolution is part of a dynamic aimed at reflecting a plurality of body shapes and identities. Showcasing diverse looks helps enrich the perception of contemporary trends.

In short, with this printed dress trimmed with white fur, Taty @tatywashere__ presents a silhouette that relies on the contrast between pattern and texture. The visibility of this outfit confirms the role of social media in disseminating fashion inspiration and showcasing diverse body types.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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