Plus-size model Ashley Graham revisits colorful vintage and causes a sensation

Models
Clelia Campardon
@ashleygraham / Instagram

In an Instagram post, American model Ashley Graham summed up her fashion choices with a simple phrase: "I'll take my vintage with a little curve ." She then listed several iconic fashion houses—Issey Miyake, Dolce & Gabbana, Jean Paul Gaultier, Roberto Cavalli—as well as Gabriel Held Vintage.

A very assertive archive wardrobe

With this post, Ashley Graham showcases a vintage wardrobe conceived as a true style statement. The selection of such iconic labels as Jean Paul Gaultier, Roberto Cavalli, and Issey Miyake creates an expressive fashion universe. More than just a curated selection of pieces, this post reveals a vision of vintage as a playground, blending iconic references with a strong affinity for striking silhouettes.

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A post shared by ASHLEYGRAHAM (@ashleygraham)

A way to assert one's shape

The strength of this post also lies in its caption. By writing "I'll take my vintage with a little curve," Ashley Graham clearly links the idea of a fashion archive to a curvy figure, without trying to smooth or neutralize her image. This brief but effective statement is consistent with her career. Ashley Graham has always championed inclusive fashion and reminds us that cutting-edge style, luxury, and desirability should never be reserved for a single body type.

With just a few words, Ashley Graham delivers a post that transcends mere "stylistic effect." By combining iconic brands, vintage pieces, and bold silhouettes, she offers a freer, more contemporary take on archival fashion. Above all, this post serves as a reminder that a vintage wardrobe can be fully embodied.

Clelia Campardon
Clelia Campardon
Having graduated from Sciences Po, I have a genuine passion for cultural topics and social issues.
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