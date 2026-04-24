Quick Response

To convert sizes between countries, remember these basics: a FR size 40 corresponds to a UK 12 and a US 8 for women's clothing .

For shoes, a 38 EU is equivalent to a UK 5 and a US 7. The key is always to take your own measurements (chest, waist, hips) before any purchase.

At Ma Grande Taille, we help you find your ideal size, whatever your body shape.

Understanding International Size Systems

Women's clothing sizes are often indicated in FR, IT, UK, US, DE, or JP sizes. This diversity creates real confusion when shopping internationally.

Why do sizes vary between countries?

Each country has developed its own measurement system over time.

Industry standards differ, as do the average body shapes used as a reference.

Brands add another layer of complexity. Brand-specific size guides are often available, as the same size can vary from one manufacturer to another.

The three main systems to know

French system (FR) – Based on the bust measurement divided by two, sizes generally range from 34 to 56 and beyond for plus sizes

British (UK) system – Uses even numbers starting at 4, with a 28-point offset from the French system

American (US) system – Starts at 0 or 2, with a 32-point offset from the French system (FR)

Plus Size Guide: Understand and Convert Easily

The Body Optimist offers this comprehensive size guide designed for all body types. Because yes, finding your size should never be a source of stress.

Women's clothing conversion chart (standard sizes to plus sizes)

French size UK size US Size Chest measurement (cm) Waist circumference (cm) Hip measurement (cm) 40 12 8 92-96 74-78 100-104 42 14 10 96-100 78-82 104-108 44 16 12 100-104 82-86 108-112 46 18 14 104-110 86-92 112-118 48 20 16 110-116 92-98 118-124 50 22 18 116-122 98-104 124-130 52 24 20 122-128 104-110 130-136 54 26 22 128-134 110-116 136-142

How to take measurements correctly

It is recommended to take your measurements (bust, waist, hips) to choose the correct clothing size. Here's how:

Chest measurement – Measure at the fullest part, passing under the arms and over the nipples

Waist measurement – Place the measuring tape at the narrowest point, usually above the navel.

Hip measurement – Measure at the widest point, including the buttocks

Inseam – From the top of the inner thigh to the ankle for trousers

Practical tip: take your measurements in your underwear, standing up, without holding your breath. A flexible measuring tape is essential.

The specific characteristics of international brands

Some retailers like Urban Outfitters or SizeOfficial use their own sizing charts.

Ma Grande Taille always recommends consulting the brand's specific guide before ordering.

Brands like Mytheresa, Timberland, and New Balance also offer conversion charts on their websites. Take the time to compare them with your actual measurements.

Shoe size conversion: the practical guide

Shoe sizes also vary by country (EU, UK, US). This section will help you find the right size.

Women's shoe conversion chart

EU size UK size US Size Foot length (cm) 36 3 5.5 22.5 37 4 6.5 23.5 38 5 7 24 39 6 8 24.5 40 6.5 8.5 25.5 41 7.5 9.5 26 42 8 10 27 43 9 11 27.5 44 10 12 28.5

Measure your foot correctly

Length – Place your foot on a sheet of paper, trace around it and measure from heel to big toe

Width – Measure the widest part of your foot, essential for wide feet

Ideal time – Take your measurements at the end of the day when your feet are slightly swollen.

Some guides offer specific size charts for men's, women's, and children's sizes. Never use a men's size chart to convert a women's size.

Beyond the Numbers: Body Positivity and Choosing Your Size

At Ma Grande Taille, we firmly believe that a size is just a number. What matters is how you feel in your clothes.

Redefining one's relationship with sizes

Body positivity begins with accepting that size systems are imperfect. They were created in a time when the diversity of bodies was not taken into account.

Your body doesn't have to fit into a box. Clothes should adapt to you, not the other way around. This philosophy guides all the content of The Body Optimist.

Fashion as a tool for personal expression

Forget the labels – focus on comfort and style rather than the number on display

Try on several sizes – The same person might wear a size 44 in one brand and a size 48 in another

Prioritize your measurements – A complete size guide is always based on centimeters, not arbitrary numbers.

Trust yourself – you know better than anyone what makes you shine

Inclusivity in fashion in 2026

Brands are finally moving towards greater size inclusivity. Ma Grande Taille stands out with its specialized approach to plus sizes, promoting acceptance of all body shapes.

Unlike general retailers, our mission is focused on body positivity, self-esteem, and mental well-being.

Every woman deserves to find clothes that suit her.

Tips to never choose the wrong size

Before buying online

Check customer reviews – they often mention whether an item runs large or small

Check the return policy – essential for being able to exchange items if needed.

Compare the charts – Always cross-reference your measurements with the brand's guide

Record your sizes by brand – Keep a notebook with your sizes from your favorite stores

Pitfalls to avoid

Vanity sizing is a practice where brands artificially reduce size numbers. A size 40 today often corresponds to a former size 42.

Never rely solely on your usual size. Size guides generally include conversion charts for clothing and shoes; use them always.

Conclusion

Converting sizes between French, British, and American systems becomes simple once you understand the basics: FR = UK + 28 = US + 32 for clothing. For shoes, keep in mind that EU = UK + 33 = US + 31 approximately.

The most important thing is to always measure your body and compare those measurements to each brand's specific guidelines. The numbers on the labels don't define who you are.

For more fashion advice tailored to all body types and a supportive approach to body positivity, check out our guides on Ma-grande-taille.com.

FAQ

How do I know if I should order a size up or down?

If your measurements fall between two sizes, choose the larger size if you like comfort, the smaller size if you prefer a fitted style.

Are Italian sizes the same as French sizes?

Yes, IT and FR sizes are generally equivalent. An Italian size 44 corresponds to a French size 44.

Why does my size vary so much from one brand to another?

Each brand uses its own patterns and targets different body types. That's normal and it says nothing about your body.

Does Ma Grande Taille offer guides for all body types?

Absolutely. The Body Optimist creates content specifically designed for women of all sizes, with an inclusive and caring approach.

How to quickly convert a US size to a French size?

Add 32 to your US size. For example, a US 12 gives a FR 44 (12 + 32 = 44).

Do larger sizes follow the same conversions?

Yes, the conversion formulas remain the same. A FR 50 still corresponds to a UK 22 and a US 18.

Should you measure your feet standing up or sitting down?

Always stand upright, because your foot spreads slightly under the weight of your body. That's how it will be in your shoes.

Where can I find reliable plus-size fashion advice?

Ma Grande Taille is a reference in France for fashion and lifestyle advice adapted to curvy women, with a real message of self-confidence.