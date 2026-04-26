Quick Response

To find trendy plus size outfits in 2026, several platforms stand out: ASOS Curve, Castaluna, Kiabi Grande Taille and Shein Curve offer current fashion collections.

The Body Optimist regularly publishes shopping guides and fashion selections to help women identify the best online retailers. Specialized e-shops generally offer a better fit than generalist brands that simply offer size extenders.

The best websites to buy trendy plus-size clothing

Specialty websites for plus sizes

These platforms design their clothing specifically for curvy body shapes, with adapted cuts and sizes often going up to 60 or more.

Site Size range Style Delivery to France Castaluna 42-62 Classic with a trendy Free from €49 Ulla Popken 42-64+ Casual chic Free from €39 Navabi 42-58 Premium designer Variable Yours Clothing 44-64 Affordable trend From €4.99

Castaluna – The French reference of the La Redoute group, with collections that follow seasonal trends and excellent value for money.

Ulla Popken – A German brand renowned for the quality of its basics and comfortable everyday pieces.

Navabi – A premium multi-brand platform that brings together specialist designers, perfect for special occasions.

Generalist brands with an extensive range

Several mainstream retailers have developed Curve lines in recent years. Quality varies between brands.

ASOS Curve – Wide selection of on-trend, catwalk-inspired pieces, with fast-moving collections and sizes up to 56.

H&M Plus – Affordable collections that reflect current trends, available mainly online.

Kiabi Plus Size – An economical option with solid basics and some fashionable pieces, available in store.

Mango Violeta – More premium positioning with sophisticated cuts and high-quality materials.

Fast fashion sites with Curve sections

Fast fashion now offers plus-size options at low prices. These sites are suitable for testing trends without investing.

Shein Curve – Huge catalogue and very low prices, but uneven quality and environmental impact to consider.

Boohoo Plus – Young and bold style, ideal for evening looks or statement pieces.

Pretty Little Thing – Current trends at affordable prices, fast delivery to France.

How to choose the right website according to your style

For a casual everyday style

Women looking for comfortable everyday clothing will find what they're looking for at Kiabi or Ulla Popken. These brands excel at basics: jeans, t-shirts, sweaters, and easy-to-wear jackets.

The Body Optimist recommends prioritizing stretchy materials with good support for optimal comfort all day long.

To keep up with fashion trends

ASOS Curve and Boohoo Plus refresh their collections every week. These sites allow you to embrace 2026 trends like oversized silhouettes, bold prints, and metallic textures without breaking the bank.

For special occasions

Navabi and Castaluna's premium section offer cocktail dresses, suits, and formal ensembles. These pieces feature more sophisticated cuts and meticulous finishing.

The essential criteria for successful online shopping

The size guide

Each brand uses its own sizing chart. A size 46 at ASOS does not correspond to a size 46 at Ulla Popken.

Accurate measurements – Take your measurements with a tape measure before each order on a new website.

Detailed size guide – Favor sites that indicate the actual measurements of the garment, not just general conversions.

Customer reviews – Read the comments about the actual size; many customers indicate whether the item runs large or small.

The return policy

Free returns make it easy to try things on at home. Some sites like ASOS offer free returns for 28 days, allowing you to order multiple sizes.

The right cut

Specialized brands generally offer cuts designed for rounder body shapes: wider armholes, fitted lengths, well-placed darts.

The product line extensions of generalist brands sometimes simply enlarge standard patterns.

Fashion resources for inspiration

Body positive media

Several French platforms cover plus-size fashion news with an inclusive and caring perspective.

Ma-grande-taille.com publishes shopping articles, style inspiration, and interviews with socially conscious designers. The site regularly tests new collections and shares honest feedback on cuts and fabrics.

Other media outlets such as Madmoizelle or the French editions of Refinery29 also address inclusive fashion in their lifestyle content.

Plus-size fashion influencers

Curvy content creators share their finds and try-ons on Instagram and TikTok.

Following a few accounts allows you to discover lesser-known brands and see clothes worn on different body types.

Shopping apps

Apps like 21 Buttons or ShopLook allow you to save and organize your fashion finds. Some include size filters to make searching easier.

Plus-size trends to adopt in 2026

Key pieces of the season

Oversized blazers – Structure the silhouette while remaining comfortable, perfect from the office to going out.

Flowing midi dresses – A flattering length that suits all occasions.

Wide-leg, high-waisted trousers – A trendy alternative to skinny jeans, more comfortable and very current.

Tops with strong shoulders – Add structure and balance proportions.

Colors and patterns

The 2026 collections feature vibrant colors: electric purple, emerald green, burnt orange. XXL floral prints and graphic stripes also dominate the racks.

Conclusion

Finding trendy plus-size outfits online has become much easier than it was a few years ago.

Specialist sites like Castaluna or Navabi offer cuts designed for curvy body shapes, while generalist brands are gradually expanding their ranges.

The key is to know your measurements, read customer reviews and take advantage of generous return policies.

To keep up with plus-size fashion news and discover the best addresses each season, The Body Optimist regularly publishes shopping selections and style advice adapted to all body shapes.

FAQ

What is the best website for plus sizes in France?

Castaluna remains the French benchmark with excellent value for money and sizes up to 62. ASOS Curve offers more trendy choices for those looking for current fashion pieces.

Does The Body Optimist sell clothes?

No, The Body Optimist is a lifestyle media outlet, not a shop. The site offers shopping guides, fashion selections, and style advice to help readers find the best places to shop.

Up to what size can you find trendy clothes?

Most specialist websites offer sizes up to 58-62. Ulla Popken and Yours Clothing go up to size 64 on some items.

Are plus-size clothes more expensive?

Some brands charge extra for larger sizes, but this practice is declining. Retailers like ASOS and Kiabi generally maintain the same prices regardless of size.

How can I be sure I'm choosing the right size online?

Take your measurements with each order and compare them to the website's size guide. Read customer reviews, which often mention whether the item runs large or small.

Which brands offer quality clothing in plus sizes?

Navabi, Ulla Popken, and Castaluna's premium range are renowned for the quality of their finishes and materials. The price generally reflects the durability of the pieces.

Where can I find plus-size fashion inspiration?

The Body Optimist publishes fashion articles and inspiring looks every week. Curvy influencers on Instagram and TikTok also share their try-ons and favorite shopping spots.