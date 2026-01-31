An icon of the 90s, this dress is making a comeback in 2026

Worn by Kate Moss, Sofia Coppola, and Gwyneth Paltrow, the slim dress is making a major comeback. Minimalist, flattering, and incredibly modern, it's once again one of the fashion essentials of 2026, with record demand on secondhand platforms.

A cult piece born from New York minimalism

In the 1990s, the slim dress—also known as the minimalist sheath dress—embodied effortless elegance. Popularized by Calvin Klein, it was distinguished by its second-skin fit, thin straps, square neckline or open back, and midi or short lengths. Its aesthetic was based on a soft, never ostentatious sensuality that flattered the body without confining it. Today, this streamlined silhouette is captivating once again, driven by a return to timeless essentials and a more conscious, sustainable, and desirable fashion.

A comeback confirmed by the figures

The resurgence of the slim dress isn't limited to the catwalk. On secondhand platforms, searches are exploding: a 306% increase testifies to a genuine craze for this iconic piece. This popularity reflects a collective desire to return to versatile, durable, and flattering clothing, capable of transcending seasons and trends without losing its stylistic appeal.

Calvin Klein is relaunching the icon for 2026

For Spring/Summer 2026, Calvin Klein is bringing the slim dress back to the forefront of its collection. Under the direction of its new creative director, Veronica Leoni, it is presented in ultra-pure shades: deep black, brilliant white, and subtle nude. Some versions are updated with discreet pockets, side slits, or more technical fabrics, while retaining the original DNA: a clean line, a fluid cut, and effortless elegance. This relaunch confirms that the slim dress is not just a passing trend, but a cornerstone of the contemporary wardrobe.

A versatility that makes all the difference

The slim dress transcends seasons and life's moments with disarming ease. In winter, you can wear it under a long coat, a trench coat, or a faux fur jacket. In summer, it stands alone or can be layered over a t-shirt for a more casual look. With sneakers, it becomes urban and modern; with heels, it transforms into an evening piece; with ankle boots or sandals, it adapts to your pace. It's the perfect foundation upon which you can build an infinite number of styles.

What makes the slim dress so desirable is its ability to flatter every figure. It hugs the curves without constricting them, delicately accentuating them and celebrating the body as it is. Its sheath cut visually slims the silhouette while remaining comfortable and pleasant to wear. You don't need to conform to a mold: the dress adapts to you, not the other way around. It embodies a body-positive vision of fashion, where elegance rhymes with confidence and freedom.

From the catwalks to the streets, a cross-cutting success

On the runways, designers are reinterpreting it with finesse. Chanel offers it in tweed, while The Row and Bottega Veneta revisit it in luxurious fabrics like silk or stretch jersey. On the street, Scandinavian and New York influencers are already embracing it: in a nude version with sneakers, in black with an oversized blazer, or accessorized with bold jewelry. This ability to evolve without losing its essence makes the slim dress a true timeless classic.

How to adopt it right now

To incorporate a slim-fit dress into your wardrobe, opt for satin, stretch cotton, or fluid jersey fabrics. Black remains a safe bet, but earthy tones like sand, chocolate, or beige are gaining popularity. A mid-thigh length visually elongates the leg, while a midi version elegantly structures the silhouette. A thin belt, a loose cardigan, or a menswear-inspired blazer are all you need to transform its look to suit your mood.

In short, a symbol of 90s minimalist chic, the slim dress returns in 2026 more desirable than ever. Sensual without being ostentatious, simple without being bland, it embodies a confident, free, and profoundly contemporary style. A chameleon piece that proves the strongest style is often the most refined.