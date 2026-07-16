This style of trousers is already emerging as the key trend for autumn 2026.

After several seasons dominated by XXL trousers, a new silhouette is capturing everyone's attention. Original, comfortable, and easy to adapt to one's style, balloon trousers are poised to become one of the must-have pieces for autumn 2026. And one thing is certain: they're not reserved for just one body type.

Balloon pants, the new fashion obsession

It's impossible to miss this year. Recognizable by its generous volume at the thighs and legs, which gradually tapers towards the ankles, balloon pants create a shapely and dynamic silhouette. Also called "pantaloon" by some brands, they appeal with their graphic look and decidedly modern style.

This cut is a departure from classic trousers and offers a new way to play with proportions. It adds character to an outfit without sacrificing comfort, a balance that largely explains its success.

A piece that's easier to adopt than you might think.

Their bulk might seem intimidating at first glance, but balloon pants are much easier to wear than they appear. To create a flattering balance, simply pair them with a fitted top or one tucked slightly into the waistband to accentuate your figure. As for shoes, anything goes. Ankle boots or heels offer a sophisticated look, while sneakers create a more casual vibe. Ultimately, it's all about personal preference and style.

A trend that celebrates comfort... and all body types.

The success of balloon pants is part of a broader trend: that of loose-fitting, comfortable cuts that allow the body to move freely. Similarly, barrel pants and wide-leg styles continue to be popular.

And above all, there's no need to wonder if this cut is "right for you." Fashion isn't about confining people to rules or dictates. Short, tall, curvy, slim, muscular, etc.: everyone is free to wear what they like. Balloon pants aren't reserved for an "ideal body type," because they simply don't exist. The most important thing is to feel good in your clothes and have fun with proportions, fabrics, and combinations. After all, fashion is a fantastic playground, not a list of rules to follow.

The trousers to adopt this autumn 2026

Original and comfortable yet elegant, balloon pants tick all the boxes for this season's must-have piece. Their sculptural silhouette adds a touch of freshness to everyday looks and proves that generous cuts still have a bright future.

This autumn 2026, if you're looking to step outside your comfort zone, it might be the perfect time to make room for balloon trousers in your wardrobe. Not just because they're trendy, but because the best way to wear an item of clothing is to choose one in which you feel completely yourself.