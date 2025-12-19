Search here...

Dressing like a 2000s R&B dancer: the unexpected fashion trend

Fashion trends
Tatiana Richard
@bellahadid _ Instagram

After low-rise and ballerina core styles, fashion is drawing on the energy of 2000s R&B choreography to inspire a street-style and sensual wardrobe. Hip-hugging joggers and bare midriffs celebrate the freedom of movement of dancers like Aaliyah and Destiny's Child.

Low-rise jogging pants, bare midriff

Track pants worn ultra-low on the hips, revealing the midriff, dominate the streets and TikTok feeds. Popularized by Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, these "track pants" evoke the silhouettes of girl groups in full performance, blending comfort and unapologetic sensuality.

Crop tops and dancer layering

Short T-shirts tied or layered half-undone, leg warmers reaching up to the knees: these details capture the aesthetic of studio rehearsals. Brands like Iet Franz see their designs go viral, worn both for dancing and for dressing up in the city.

RnB 2000s, from the track to the podiums

Aaliyah, Beyoncé, and Britney Spears were already popularizing this choreo style: baggy pants, bralettes, and a confident attitude. Today, #choreo is exploding with 300,000 uses on TikTok, transforming the R&B legacy into a fashion obsession for Generation Y2K.

Freedom of movement and body positivity

This revival celebrates bodies in motion, far removed from rigid standards. Pilates and choreo style liberate the silhouette, inviting a blend of athletic comfort and bold femininity, echoing the icons who danced without compromise.

