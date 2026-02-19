Search here...

A handbag inspired by a shopping cart: this brand's fashion gamble is intriguing

Fashion trends
Émilie Laurent
sac caddie lidl
@lidlgb/Instagram

While the fashion world is all about extravagance and over-the-top fantasy, Lidl is taking on the most outlandish leather goods creations from the catwalks. For London Fashion Week, the discount supermarket chain unveiled an unusual handbag, replicating the physical characteristics of its iconic shopping cart.

A bag that's already causing quite a stir.

After baguette bags emblazoned with the image of the bakery's star and mesh bags designed to hold more than just fruit, now comes the shopping cart bag. This is Lidl's latest creative feat. During London Fashion Week , an event known for its extravagant designs, the brand unveiled its latest stylistic creation, transforming a universal metal accessory into a piece of haute couture.

To bring this audacious project to fruition, she teamed up with designer Nik Bentel, who has already showcased his boundless imagination in the fashion world, creating a bag resembling a mixing console and attaching pasta pouches to the shoulders of top models. Moreover, this isn't the first time the brand and the artist have collaborated. Together, they innovated with a trompe-l'œil "croissant bag," which gave the illusion of carrying a pastry slung over the shoulder. The whole thing came in a "fake package" bearing the blue Lidl logo.

This time, the shopping cart leaves the palm of your hand and slings over your shoulder. This bag, called the “Trolley Bag,” humorously reimagines the aesthetics of those ungainly shopping carts, offering a “compact” version. This cart, which we squeak through the aisles and fill with groceries, only has enough room for a phone and a few beauty essentials. The chain that connects the carts becomes a strap, while the handle, printed with the store's colors, serves as a carrying handle. The detail that makes all the difference? The token, reminiscent of a charm. It's both a gentle mockery of the fashion world and a quirky homage to a cult accessory.

When the world of the supermarket meets fashion

At first glance, this Lidl shopping cart-style bag seems rather trivial, even downright ludicrous. It's a clever satire of current fashion, which has made absurdity its language and revels in politically incorrect style. Yet, this bag, as outlandish as it may be, resonates with maximalist trends. Fruits and vegetables from the market stalls take their place on clothing seams, adding a burst of vibrancy to wardrobes, while fashionistas capture their outfit of the day between two cereal boxes.

The "just-out-of-the-shop" look is surprisingly trendy. The popular hashtag "grocery girl aesthetic" is proof of this. And now, it-girls are stocking up on clothes while they're doing their grocery shopping. Moreover, the Lidl logo is no longer a sign of a modest lifestyle but an emblem of style. It's a signature worn with as much pride as a luxury label.

Lidl, the new code name for trendy people

From tricolor tracksuits to brightly colored Christmas sweaters and bags emblazoned with the Lidl logo, every time a new Lidl item is released, it instantly becomes a cult classic or a collector's item. These fashionable pieces effortlessly complement even the most sophisticated looks and are worn like haute couture creations.

This is the common denominator for self-proclaimed stylists and aficionados of good taste. The real secret behind this trend? The "insider" effect. On Instagram and TikTok, lifestyle influencers transform every Lidl find into a must-have. In short, wearing Lidl is no longer about admitting to a tight budget, but about showcasing a clever, urban, and unconventional style.

With this strikingly original shopping cart bag, Lidl confirms its status as a "cool" brand. Will it manage to leave its plexiglass shelter and park itself in our wardrobes? The question remains open.

Émilie Laurent
Émilie Laurent
A wordsmith, I juggle stylistic devices and hone the art of feminist punchlines on a daily basis. In the course of my articles, my slightly romantic writing style offers you some truly captivating surprises. I revel in unraveling complex issues, like a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. Gender minorities, equality, body diversity… A journalist on the edge, I dive headfirst into topics that ignite debate. A workaholic, my keyboard is often put to the test.
Article précédent
Vêtements de ski pour femme : comment superposer sans surchauffer

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

The apron as clothing: a trend that raises questions

Long relegated to the kitchen or workshops, the apron is now making its way onto the catwalks and...

Why some outfits deemed "ugly" become desirable

Today, the outfits seen on the street blend seamlessly with the eccentric textile creations of the major fashion...

Is the frock coat making a big comeback thanks to the series "Bridgerton"?

Long confined to period novels and historical epics, the frock coat seemed to belong to the past. Yet,...

The fashion trick to add style to a "simple" shirt

The shirt is a wardrobe staple, but it can quickly become boring. To transcend its ordinariness and give...

This retro sports jacket is emerging as a great alternative to the blazer this spring.

The blazer, that impeccable and effortlessly chic jacket, has had its day. Now, fashionistas prefer less formal and...

Roller sneakers: an unexpected comeback among adults

Thought you'd left those roller shoes in the school hallways? Surprise: they're back. This year, 2026, Heelys are...

© 2025 The Body Optimist