A handbag inspired by a shopping cart: this brand's fashion gamble is intriguing

While the fashion world is all about extravagance and over-the-top fantasy, Lidl is taking on the most outlandish leather goods creations from the catwalks. For London Fashion Week, the discount supermarket chain unveiled an unusual handbag, replicating the physical characteristics of its iconic shopping cart.

A bag that's already causing quite a stir.

After baguette bags emblazoned with the image of the bakery's star and mesh bags designed to hold more than just fruit, now comes the shopping cart bag. This is Lidl's latest creative feat. During London Fashion Week , an event known for its extravagant designs, the brand unveiled its latest stylistic creation, transforming a universal metal accessory into a piece of haute couture.

To bring this audacious project to fruition, she teamed up with designer Nik Bentel, who has already showcased his boundless imagination in the fashion world, creating a bag resembling a mixing console and attaching pasta pouches to the shoulders of top models. Moreover, this isn't the first time the brand and the artist have collaborated. Together, they innovated with a trompe-l'œil "croissant bag," which gave the illusion of carrying a pastry slung over the shoulder. The whole thing came in a "fake package" bearing the blue Lidl logo.

This time, the shopping cart leaves the palm of your hand and slings over your shoulder. This bag, called the “Trolley Bag,” humorously reimagines the aesthetics of those ungainly shopping carts, offering a “compact” version. This cart, which we squeak through the aisles and fill with groceries, only has enough room for a phone and a few beauty essentials. The chain that connects the carts becomes a strap, while the handle, printed with the store's colors, serves as a carrying handle. The detail that makes all the difference? The token, reminiscent of a charm. It's both a gentle mockery of the fashion world and a quirky homage to a cult accessory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NiK Bentel Studio (@nikbentelstudio)

When the world of the supermarket meets fashion

At first glance, this Lidl shopping cart-style bag seems rather trivial, even downright ludicrous. It's a clever satire of current fashion, which has made absurdity its language and revels in politically incorrect style. Yet, this bag, as outlandish as it may be, resonates with maximalist trends. Fruits and vegetables from the market stalls take their place on clothing seams, adding a burst of vibrancy to wardrobes, while fashionistas capture their outfit of the day between two cereal boxes.

The "just-out-of-the-shop" look is surprisingly trendy. The popular hashtag "grocery girl aesthetic" is proof of this. And now, it-girls are stocking up on clothes while they're doing their grocery shopping. Moreover, the Lidl logo is no longer a sign of a modest lifestyle but an emblem of style. It's a signature worn with as much pride as a luxury label.

Lidl, the new code name for trendy people

From tricolor tracksuits to brightly colored Christmas sweaters and bags emblazoned with the Lidl logo, every time a new Lidl item is released, it instantly becomes a cult classic or a collector's item. These fashionable pieces effortlessly complement even the most sophisticated looks and are worn like haute couture creations.

This is the common denominator for self-proclaimed stylists and aficionados of good taste. The real secret behind this trend? The "insider" effect. On Instagram and TikTok, lifestyle influencers transform every Lidl find into a must-have. In short, wearing Lidl is no longer about admitting to a tight budget, but about showcasing a clever, urban, and unconventional style.

With this strikingly original shopping cart bag, Lidl confirms its status as a "cool" brand. Will it manage to leave its plexiglass shelter and park itself in our wardrobes? The question remains open.