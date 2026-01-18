This piece of jewelry, once thought to be reserved for grandmothers, is making a trendy comeback this season.

Long relegated to demure coats and the rigid looks of another era, the brooch is now making a comeback that is as surprising as it is delightful. Discreet yet powerful, it is making its mark on the catwalks and in the streets as the detail that changes everything, infusing elegance and character into silhouettes.

From Antiquity to the Fashion Renaissance

Originally, the brooch was not a decorative accessory at all. In Antiquity, it served to fasten clothing, like an ingenious clasp. Then, over the centuries, it became a symbol of status and refinement. Adorned with precious stones by the Romans, richly crafted during the Renaissance, floral in the 19th century, and then graphic in the Art Deco era, it has constantly reinvented itself.

Having fallen out of fashion in the 90s, overshadowed by chunky necklaces and flashy jewelry, the brooch is now making a triumphant return. By 2025, fashion houses like Chanel, Miu Miu, and Schiaparelli will be placing it at the heart of their style, transforming it into a signature piece—modern, bold, and undeniably desirable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MA PETITE BROCHE by Marie Sabourin (@mapetitebroche)

A brooch for every personality

The brooch's strength lies in its infinite versatility. It sits gracefully on an open shirt collar, brightens a blazer lapel, enhances a flowing dress, or reinvents a scarf in the blink of an eye. It suits all body types, all styles, and all moods.

Some fashion houses are embracing surrealism with unexpected shapes: sculpted lips, closed eyes, precious insects. Others are revisiting their classics with pearls, cameos, or iconic motifs. Young designers, meanwhile, are injecting a dose of freshness with brooches in colored resin, imperfect pearls, or pop symbols. Even the secondhand market is experiencing a spectacular boom: vintage pieces are becoming true fashion treasures, now within reach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚎-𝚂𝚊𝚛𝚊 ⚸ 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎 (@au_petitbonheurlachance)

The 5 most stylish ways to wear a brooch in 2026

On a minimalist blazer: a gold brooch with graphic lines on a black suit instantly creates a structured and powerful look. On a romantic blouse: an antique cameo or a baroque pearl placed on ivory muslin evokes a soft, inherited elegance. On a satin dress: a rhinestone brooch on duchess satin creates a perfect balance between elegance and modernity. On raw denim: a western brooch or an XXL piece on jeans and a white t-shirt transforms a simple outfit into a style statement. On a plain scarf: accumulating several vintage brooches creates a unique accessory, vibrant, expressive, unforgettable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barnabé aime le café (@barnabeaimelecafe)

Why is the brooch so popular today?

This dazzling comeback can be explained by several underlying trends. First, a weariness with overly imposing jewelry: people are now seeking precision, delicacy, and striking details that don't overwhelm the silhouette. Second, the rise of vintage is encouraging the rediscovery of forgotten treasures with a fresh, freer, and more playful perspective.

The brooch also responds to the growing need for personalization. Each piece tells a story, reveals a facet of your personality, and leaves a unique mark on your outfit. It creates that subtle link between streetwear and haute couture, between heritage and modernity, between softness and boldness.

In short, by 2026, the brooch is no longer a secondary accessory. It becomes the focal point of the look, the detail that transforms a simple outfit into a style statement. Open your drawers, explore the markets, dare to repurpose it: your next favorite piece is already waiting for you, ready to enhance your look with elegance, confidence, and joy.