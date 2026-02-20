"Wuthering Heights": How this film inspires our wardrobe

The plot of "Wuthering Heights," brought to the screen by the incredible Margot Robbie and her charismatic co-star Jacob Elordi, takes place in the Yorkshire moors during the 19th century. In the film adaptation, the actress trades Barbie's candy-pink for the wool capes and imposing gowns of the enigmatic Catherine Earnshaw. And this dramatic style resonates with our modern wardrobes. It's not about strolling around in period dress; it's all about balance.

The fascinating dress code of Wuthering Heights

The film "Wuthering Heights," already hailed as the romantic comedy of the year, draws on the literary imagination of the great Emily Brontë and transports the audience to a wild, windswept landscape dominated by gray skies. The costumes, like the protagonists, are dramatic, opulent, and irreverent. In short, they have character. The dominant style? Gothic-romantic, a clever mix of puffed sleeves and dark hues, sheer blouses and leather petticoats.

Moreover, while these fabrics may have inflamed purists of English literature, who pointed to an excess of freedom with the Victorian-era dress code, they certainly set the hearts of fashionistas racing. Scandalous red, ornate corsets worn in a rustic style, flowing blouses, abundant ruffles, and flattering draping. The neo-Victorian aesthetic of "Wuthering Heights" leaps from fiction to adorn our silhouettes. Except that, unless you have a masked ball or a costume party on the horizon, it's difficult to adopt the voluminous outfits of the fiery Catherine Earnshaw in the era of jeans and sneakers.

However, it's also possible to embody this rebellious character without seeming like you've woken up in the wrong era. Simply choose pieces individually, mix styles, and play with the details. And there you have it: a signature look worthy of Brontë's pages, a look that readily captivates the eye.

Copying the film's style without making it look dated is quite an art.

Rest assured, Margot Robbie isn't the only one who can pull off red velvet capes, rococo jewelry, XXL dresses, and organza. Even if everything seems to suit Hollywood's model student, we can take her essential on-set fashion elements and put them in a different context.

However, it takes a bit of experience to try out this charmingly old-fashioned style. Dressing like Cathy is a risk and can sometimes look dated. Fortunately, in Emerald Fennell's adaptation, where she added her personal touch to the stage outfits, we already have a good foundation.

The idea is to draw inspiration from Cathy's wardrobe to enhance an outfit or add a touch of style, not to copy her look exactly. Thus, lace is used sparingly at the ends of sleeves or at the hem of a top. Organza lends itself to plays of transparency and becomes the primary fabric for our blouses. Crinoline skirts, meanwhile, find more contemporary variations and take up less space on the legs. The pristine blouse with its baroque flair is paired with flared jeans or leather skirts.

Finally, we break up the "poetic" approach with more "rock" shoes like square-toe ankle boots or urban sneakers. To make the vintage look work for us, we need contrast.

These are the fashion pieces required for a Brontë-style look.

To let Cathy's character influence our style and take over our wardrobe, all we need are some good basics. Our closet can easily become a time machine. To create outfits that make you feel like a period heroine, here are the top fashion guidelines from "Wuthering Heights":

Cotton dresses. Beyond being incredibly comfortable, these cotton pieces evoke Cathy's wild and natural spirit. They look best with ruffles or off-the-shoulder styles.

Jewelry that seems to come from an heirloom. A medallion with multiple reflections, a ring with a large diamond, a necklace of costume pearls, or a gold brooch. The jewelry asserts its presence on the skin.

A blouse with puffed sleeves. This garment alone embodies the entire identity of "Wuthering Heights." Both classic and bohemian, it strikes a balance between pure simplicity and carefree abandon. And attention is paid to the details: embroidered trim, jabot collars…

Exquisite corsets. Once an object of oppression, reinvented by Bridgerton and then Wuthering Heights, the corset is now primarily decorative. It is no longer the fabric of social constraints it once was, a mere reflection of good taste. Embroidered, adorned with lace or iridescent patterns, the corset is a beautiful addition to any wardrobe.

While the director of "Wuthering Heights" made some adjustments to the costumes created by Brontë, we can do the same, adding our own personal touch. After the dark aesthetic of Wednesday and the Regency style of Bridgerton, we explore another theme from the past.