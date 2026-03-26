This model is reviving the body jewelry trend for summer 2026.

Under the sun, fashion becomes lighter, freer. This summer 2026, an iconic trend is subtly resurfacing: body jewelry. Recently spotted on Instagram, model Celina Ralph is bringing back these delicate accessories that elegantly adorn the skin.

A radiant look that attracts all eyes

In a series of photos taken in Brazil, Celina Ralph appears in a bright tropical setting, showcasing a naturally confident summer silhouette. What particularly catches the eye? Delicate, fine body jewelry, worn like a second skin.

One particularly striking feature is a discreet, almost imperceptible belly jewel, as well as delicate chains that gently hug the body. The effect is simple yet incredibly effective: the body is enhanced without being overwhelmed. This approach highlights a fundamental idea: every body deserves to be celebrated as it is, without transformation or excessive artifice. Here, jewelry becomes an ally, not a constraint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Ralph (@celinaralph)

The big comeback of body jewelry

While this trend may seem new, it's actually a continuation of a style that was already very popular in the 2000s. Back then, waist chains, piercings, and anklets were everywhere. Today, body jewelry is making a comeback… but with a more minimalist and modern approach. Out with the flashy look: in with finesse, lightness, and elegance.

On social media, many users are praising this sunny and natural aesthetic. These accessories have the advantage of adding a sophisticated touch to a summer outfit. A simple detail can be enough to transform a look. For summer 2026, several pieces are already standing out:

Ankle bracelets, timeless and easy to wear

thin chains around the waist

discreet belly jewelry

delicate accessories that follow the lines of the body

Simple elements, but which immediately evoke holidays, warmth and freedom.

A summery aesthetic, somewhere between simplicity and nostalgia

What makes body jewelry particularly appealing today is its inclusive and body-positive approach. It's not about hiding or correcting, but about enhancing. Regardless of your body shape, style, or relationship with your body, this jewelry adapts to you, not the other way around. There are no strict rules, only desires.

The success of body jewelry can also be explained by its strong connection to the imagery of summer. Sunshine, golden skin, light fabrics… everything goes with these discreet accessories. The vintage inspiration of the 2000s blends here with a more contemporary aesthetic. The result: an accessible, easy-to-adopt, and decidedly on-trend fashion trend.

In short, body jewelry is making a comeback with a simple promise: to enhance your figure as it is, with lightness, confidence, and style. Already spotted in several recent collections, these pieces could well become the season's must-haves.