Oversized glasses inspired by the 2000s are back in fashion

Fashion trends
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Rachel Brooks / Pexels

XXL glasses, with their wide frames, assertive shapes and highly visual look, are making a strong comeback in the fashion of 2026. In contrast to the minimalist discretion of previous years, XXL silhouettes assume a strong, almost iconic presence on faces, reminiscent of the star looks of the 2000s.

A reinterpretation of 2000s looks

The current XXL frames perfectly capture the spirit of the 2000s: imposing size, blocks of color, gradients, tinted lenses, even a "cat-eye" effect or boldly round plastic frames. The styles that graced magazine covers back then are now revisited with lighter materials, subtle modern touches, and more diverse colors, adapting to a broader aesthetic, but one still heavily influenced by pop culture.

A very striking accessory on the face

What makes oversized glasses special is that they instantly define a new area of the face, framing the eyes and sometimes even enhancing the eyebrows, cheekbones, or jawline. This appeals to those with a bold sense of style, who are looking for an accessory that can replace the signature look of their outfit, without the outfit itself necessarily having to be extravagant.

A trend driven by social media

Social media is further amplifying this trend, with looks where oversized glasses become almost more memorable than the clothing itself: on stage, at festivals, or during fashion shoots, the silhouette with large glasses is instantly recognizable and frequently copied by fans. Eyewear brands now offer models inspired by classic designs, sometimes in retro editions, but with "modern" colors, finishes, or details that make them suitable for both everyday wear and evening attire.

Oversized glasses thus signify a trend towards boldness, where one chooses to stand out rather than blend into the crowd. Whether used for sunglasses, corrective lenses, or simply as a style statement, the oversized frame embodies a reaction against quiet minimalism: more volume, more geometry, more presence, and always a nod to the 2000s, now connected to current culture.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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