Why "unlikely" bags are so popular in 2026

After the battered bag, which gives the illusion of years of use, now come the trompe-l'œil bags. It-girls and trendy celebrities are now storing their belongings in cases shaped like frogs, baguettes, bleach bottles, or London taxis. Bags that dangle from the ends of arms look like anything but bags. These storage accessories, which readily sport the "WTF" label, confirm the era of maximalism.

The novelty bag, bags with an optical illusion

Did you think asymmetrical bags and organically shaped designs were the height of originality? Yet, the novelty bag pushes extravagance to the extreme and doubles down on fantasy. While Fashion Week models recently promoted distressed and stained handbags , giving them a certain "lived-in" quality, now they're strolling down the catwalk with pigeons slung over their shoulders and incredibly realistic bunches of grapes in their clutches.

These bags, which push the boundaries of creativity and employ a clever game of transformation, mimic objects, animals, and food on an otherwise plain and unassuming garment. They seem to have sprung straight from a dream or a Lewis Carroll tale. A bag of chips, a clock, a dollhouse, a teapot, or even a London telephone box… The novelty bag is more than just a bag; it's a nomadic work of art, an invitation to let go, an ode to the unconventional.

While today Moschino transforms the stainless steel teapot into a fashion accessory and Valentino slips cat-shaped clutches into our hands, designer Judith Leiber is the pioneer of this playful, quirky style. She's the one who started this trend of UFO-like bags. It was in her mind that this highly conceptual idea germinated: to repurpose anything into a desirable handbag and create a collective optical illusion. Thus, any object can potentially become the blueprint for the next it-bag: an ice cream cone, a wad of cash, a plastic bag salvaged from our checkout lines, a sliced avocado, and even a vintage sofa.

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Unconventional gift bags: a way to express yourself

For a long time, we diligently followed the fashion dictates of self-proclaimed fashionistas and almost religiously copied celebrity looks. We snapped up iconic bags like the Dior Saddle and the Chanel Reissue 2.55, once the ultimate symbol of style and a source of social status. We excelled at the art of copying and pasting.

However, the handbag, a highly personal, even intimate, accessory, has become a mere imitation and has lost sight of its original purpose: to make us unique. Afflicted by this epidemic of imposter syndrome and this overdose of conformity, we yearn to stand out from the crowd rather than blend in. We no longer want to go unnoticed amidst outfits that are nothing more than echoes of popular hashtags. "Original bags allow those who carry them to feel like main characters," says Shakaila Forbes-Bell, a fashion and beauty psychologist and author of "Big Dress Energy," in Marie Claire UK .

Even though we regularly seek the approval of others, we increasingly want to amplify our personality, and this is expressed through the art of clothing. It's not a whim, but an "innate need," as the expert puts it. Except that now, it takes much more than a pair of socks tucked into heels and a crocheted chain on your jeans to demonstrate individuality. Hence the rise of these bags with their radically creative aesthetic.

A great lure to bring out your inner child

In a world saturated with bad news and disheartening current events, we cling to objects that evoke nostalgia and allow us to rediscover our childlike wonder. It's no coincidence that iconic pieces from the 2000s are resurfacing in our wardrobes and that small plush toys with sharp teeth adorn our bags.

In this sense, this regressive and whimsical trend has something almost therapeutic about it, something profoundly reassuring. Leg warmers, Hello Kitty keychains , ripped jeans, and fringed jackets aren't just fashion items; they're emotional reinforcements, figurative comfort blankets. Unable to physically turn back time, young adults find ways to recapture the innocence of their younger years. How? By buying not Barbie houses or toy cars, but hybrid bags shaped like tacos, basketballs, mushrooms, and flying saucers.

"These playful bags allow the wearer to rediscover the carefree spirit, curiosity and creativity of childhood, which have been shown to help reduce stress," says the therapist.

These unusual bags break down the rigidity of “good taste,” long dictated by elitist codes. They demystify luxury by injecting humor and absurdity. A bag can be precious without being serious. It can be desirable without being classic. And above all, it can be remarkable without seeking validation.