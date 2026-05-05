"Italian tuck": this fashion gesture that completely transforms an outfit

Sometimes, it's the simplest details that make all the difference. The Italian tuck is proof of this: a small stylistic twist, spotted on the catwalks, that instantly transforms an outfit. Behind its apparent nonchalance lies a true sense of style.

A simple gesture, but not so insignificant.

The Italian tuck involves slightly tucking the bottom of your trousers… into your sock. Yes, put like that, it might sound impromptu, even accidental. And that's precisely the point. Unlike the "French tuck," which plays with the upper part of the silhouette by tucking a shirt into trousers, the Italian tuck focuses on the lower part. The idea is to create a subtle effect, as if your outfit had magically put itself together, without any particular effort. This "caught in the act" effect is actually very deliberate.

The art of controlled nonchalance

The charm of the Italian tuck lies in its imperfection. Symmetry isn't the goal; quite the opposite. Tucking just one leg of your pants into the sock often works better than tucking both. The aim is to create a slight imbalance, a spontaneous look that adds character to your outfit. It's this "almost nonchalant" aesthetic that catches the eye. This gesture embodies a vision of style where everything seems natural, fluid, and unconstrained. It's a way of saying that your body and your clothes live together seamlessly, without rigidity.

A trend that originated on the catwalks

The Italian tuck is generating so much buzz, in part because it's been spotted on influential runways, notably at Bottega Veneta, Prada, Jil Sander, and Celine. These collections share a common theme: embracing a certain degree of imperfection in clothing. A slightly askew collar, a deliberately irregular cut… and now, a hem tucked into a sock. This approach celebrates a freer fashion, where elegance is no longer defined by strict perfection, but by a form of authenticity.

How to adopt the Italian tuck

To pull off this move without it looking forced, a few tips can make all the difference.

Opt for straight-leg or slightly loose-fitting trousers. A style that's too fitted will create a stiff look, whereas the Italian tuck relies precisely on fluidity.

When it comes to socks, opt for visible yet discreet styles: a fine knit, a neutral color that complements your outfit without overpowering it. The idea isn't to draw all the attention to your ankles, but to add a subtle touch.

Finally, don't strive for perfection. If you feel you've overthought the movement, you're probably straying from the intended effect.

Italian tuck vs French tuck

Although they share a common philosophy, these two styles don't quite tell the same story. The "French tuck," popularized by Tan France, structures the silhouette at the waist. It accentuates the upper body's proportions while maintaining a relaxed feel. The Italian tuck, on the other hand, plays with the trouser length and subtly draws the eye downward. It reshapes the silhouette differently, adding a touch of originality where it's least expected.

@sophiemoulds Trying the italian sleeve tuck but my way as this shirt doesn't need the extra fold or button up - a more relaxed vibe 💙 outfit links in my bio x ♬ One Thing - Lola Young

Ultimately, the Italian tuck reminds us of one essential thing: style doesn't depend on a perfect body or rigid rules. It's built in the details, in the gestures, and in the way you choose to inhabit your clothes.