Staying elegant at home is possible. And even desirable. For a long time, women's loungewear was relegated to the old tracksuit forgotten at the bottom of a drawer. Today, that vision clearly belongs to the past.

Comfort at home has become a true art of living, and women of all shapes and sizes have every right to indulge in it with style.

We have been observing a profound shift in clothing habits at home for the past few years.

According to a study conducted by the French Fashion Institute in 2022, nearly 68% of French women say they pay more attention to their indoor outfits since the period of successive lockdowns in 2020-2021.

This figure reveals an underlying trend: feeling good at home also depends on what you wear.

Together we will analyze how to combine aesthetics and well-being in everyday life, without compromising on style or ease of movement.

Why your loungewear deserves your full attention

For a long time, loungewear remained invisible to the world. We slipped into it as soon as we got home from work, without really thinking about it. Yet, what we wear directly influences our mood and productivity, even within the confines of our own four walls.

Researchers at Northwestern University in the United States demonstrated as early as 2012 that clothing worn modifies cognitive behaviors — a phenomenon they named enclothed cognition .

We spend on average more than 16 hours a day at home. It's safe to say that women's loungewear actually represents the most worn item in our wardrobe.

Therefore, devoting care and thought to it is not anecdotal. It is, in fact, a perfectly coherent decision.

Similarly, with the rise of remote work, the line between loungewear and professional attire has become blurred. We find ourselves receiving deliveries, making professional video calls, or welcoming impromptu friends.

Being presentable at all times , while remaining comfortable, becomes a concrete necessity.

Finally, dressing well at home is also a form of self-respect . Regardless of body type or silhouette, every woman deserves to feel beautiful in her own private space.

Brands specializing in plus sizes have understood this well, offering home/interior collections designed for all body types.

Essential fabrics for a successful home outfit

The choice of fabric is everything. Comfortable loungewear starts with a breathable material that moves with you without restricting your movements. Here are the essentials we recommend for creating a smart home wardrobe.

Cotton remains the ultimate safe bet. Soft, breathable, and easy to wash, it's suitable for all seasons.

Organic cotton , in particular, is gaining ground in loungewear collections, with superior softness and a reduced environmental footprint.

Two-piece cotton sets — loose-fitting top and elastic-waisted bottoms — provide a solid foundation for any home wardrobe.

Jersey also deserves a prominent place. Soft and enveloping, it adapts perfectly to all body shapes and offers gentle support without any compressive effect.

It can be found in long indoor dresses, casual tunics or coordinated sets that look like elegant lounge outfits.

Flannel provides unparalleled warmth during the colder months. Flannel pyjamas and loungewear sets have seen a strong resurgence since 2023, thanks in particular to updated colours and prints.

The soft wool and light fleece happily complete this winter scene.

Finally, viscose and modal deserve a special mention. These naturally derived materials offer a silky and fluid feel, ideal for light and chic loungewear.

They fall beautifully, making them particularly flattering for all body types, from slim figures to generous curves.

Trendy styles in women's loungewear

Interior design follows major clothing trends, but with its own set of rules. We've identified several dominant styles that are becoming increasingly popular in contemporary home wardrobes.

Lounge style has emerged as the big winner in the post-pandemic era. Inspired by high-end sportswear, it combines comfortable pieces with tailored cuts.

Combed cotton jogging suit, matching oversized hoodie, ribbed leggings: so many silhouettes that are both relaxed and confident .

Women with generous curves will find this a particularly favorable environment, as the loose cuts of the lounge style naturally enhance their curves.

Bohemian style, on the other hand, brings a romantic touch to loungewear. Flowing maxi dresses with floral prints, embroidered kimonos, crinkled linen ensembles in natural hues: this aesthetic literally transforms the home into a haven of softness.

The designer Stella McCartney, known for her eco-responsible commitment, popularized this vision of a free and comfortable femininity.

The revisited classic style appeals to women who wish to maintain a polished look even at home.

Two-piece sets in structured jersey, long shirt dresses, simple satin pyjamas with impeccable cuts: discreet elegance comes home.

This style is perfect for women who work remotely and want to look presentable at all times without sacrificing their comfort.

Finally, let's mention the cocooning style, that of pure tenderness. Large oversized nightgowns , enveloping dressing gowns, fleece sets as soft as a cloud: here, aesthetics give way to absolute well-being.

Nothing is incompatible with elegance, provided that you choose harmonious cuts and colours.

How to choose your loungewear according to your body type

Every body is different, and that's precisely what makes loungewear so exciting. Adapting your loungewear to your figure allows you to feel your best, without any constraints or special effort.

For pear-shaped figures — hips wider than shoulders — we recommend tops with details on the upper body: decorative V-neck, embroidery on the shoulders, slightly puffed sleeves.

Straight or flared bottoms create a harmonious balance in the silhouette. Soft jersey loungewear sets are perfect for this.

Women with a large bust will prefer tops with a V-neck or crossover neckline, which visually lengthen the neckline and slim the silhouette.

Slightly structured fabrics like thick cotton or double jersey avoid the sometimes dreaded "squashed" effect. Long tunics worn over leggings are often the winning combination.

For those with a generous build, plus-size home outfits have evolved considerably.

Today, specialist brands offer cuts designed to flatter curves , with light belts at the waist, asymmetrical hems or subtle draping effects.

Choosing the right size — without trying to "hide" in clothes that are too big — remains the first piece of advice that applies to everyone.

Athletic or rectangular silhouettes benefit from playing with volumes and textures. Flared lounge pants paired with a crop top or kimono jacket create welcome visual curves .

The lounge style, with its contrasting oversized pieces, works particularly well here.

The essential pieces of a woman's home wardrobe

Creating a coherent wardrobe doesn't require a massive investment. A few well-chosen pieces are enough to put together varied, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing outfits.

The lounge dress is the ultimate versatile piece. Mid-length, in jersey or viscose, it can be worn alone in summer and layered over leggings in winter.

It transitions effortlessly from the sofa to the kitchen, or even for a quick trip downstairs. Choose one with a flattering neckline and a length that suits you.

The coordinated two-piece set is another essential element. Matching top and bottom, in cotton or lightweight fleece, it offers immediate visual coherence.

Opting for neutral colours — ecru, light grey, navy blue — guarantees maximum versatility and an effortlessly neat appearance.

The kimono or light dressing gown plays a valuable layering role. Worn over a pajama set or a nightgown, it visually structures the silhouette and adds a decorative touch.

Printed satin or embroidered linen models are particularly sought after.

Let's not forget knee-high socks or designer slippers. Footwear completes the indoor outfit and contributes to the overall harmony of the silhouette.

Ribbed knee-high socks paired with a lounge set create a perfectly cohesive interior look.

Finally, a quality pair of leggings in cotton or bamboo remains a timeless wardrobe staple. Comfortable and available in all sizes, they go with almost anything. Choose a pair with a wide, soft waistband that provides support without constricting.

Casual and home attire: handling the unexpected in style

The reality of everyday life often intrudes unannounced.

A delivery man at the door, a neighbor ringing the bell, an impromptu professional video call: your housekeeping should be able to cope with the unexpected without embarrassing you.

We highly recommend including in your inner wardrobe at least two outfits that we call "presentable on the fly" .

These are comfortable yet stylish outfits that can confidently face outside scrutiny. A structured jersey ensemble, a flowing dress with a subtle print, or a coordinated loungewear set are all excellent choices.

The layering trick is particularly useful here. A kimono or a light jacket thrown over a basic loungewear set instantly transforms the outfit.

In just a few seconds, you can go from "couch potato" mode to "presentable" mode, effortlessly. This technique is highly praised by many French lifestyle influencers.

For professional video calls, investing in high-end gear for the upper body is usually sufficient.

A structured top, a well-defined neckline, a fabric that drapes beautifully: these are the criteria that matter in front of a camera. The bottom can remain in absolute comfort mode ; no one will be the wiser.

Also consider preparing some easily accessible accessories: a neat bun, a simple necklace, a pair of elegant mules.

These small additions transform a basic outfit into a cohesive and confident ensemble. The art of detail also applies to the interior.

Care and durability of your loungewear

Investing in beautiful loungewear means taking care of it. Proper care significantly extends the life of your clothes and preserves their original comfort.

Washing at a low temperature remains the golden rule for most soft fabrics. Cotton, jersey, and viscose generally tolerate a 30°C cycle, which is gentle on the fibers while effectively removing impurities.

Avoid cycles that are too long or too hot, which weaken the elastics and dull the colours.

Sorting your clothes by color before washing remains an essential step. Brightly or darkly colored loungewear tends to bleed color during the first few washes.

A laundry bag protects delicate materials such as satin or fine lace.

Air drying, either flat or on a hanger, is better than tumble drying for most interior fabrics. The intense heat of a tumble dryer shrinks natural fibers and damages elastic.

By air drying, you prolong the new look of your favorite pieces.

Finally, properly storing your loungewear helps it last longer. Avoid folding it for too long in a tight drawer; opt instead for hanging it or storing it in a loose pile.

Your clothes will therefore retain their shape and softness for much longer.

Where to find plus-size women's loungewear

The market for plus-size loungewear has changed considerably in recent years.

Specialty retailers have multiplied their offerings , providing collections designed for women of diverse body types, without compromising on style.

Brands like Yours Clothing, Simply Be or Castaluna (Redoute brand) regularly offer loungewear and homewear collections in plus sizes , with carefully adapted cuts.

The ranges of pyjamas, lounge sets and lounge dresses are particularly well-developed and renewed each season.

Specialized websites like www.ma-grande-taille.com play an important role in this segment. They centralize a selection of loungewear designed for plus-size women , with clear information on sizes and materials.

Navigating by body type or style makes searches considerably easier.

The second-hand market also deserves your attention. Platforms like Vinted or Vestiaire Collective regularly offer quality home/lounge pieces at very affordable prices.

An excellent way to try out new styles without investing too much.

Finally, major general retailers like H&M, Zara or Primark offer lounge and pyjama ranges in extended sizes.

The quality varies, but the regular renewal of collections makes it possible to find trendy pieces at affordable prices.

Best practices for combining comfort and elegance in everyday life

Elegance at home isn't something you can just wing, but it doesn't have to be complicated either. A few simple principles are all it takes to transform an ordinary loungewear outfit into a true moment of self-care.

First, choose coherent colors . A home ensemble in harmonious tones immediately gives an impression of a cohesive look.

Combining a soft beige with an off-white, or a lavender blue with a pearl grey: these combinations create a natural and soothing aesthetic .

Secondly, play with layering. A light jacket, a short vest or an oversized cardigan placed over a basic outfit creates visual depth without weighing down the silhouette.

This technique is particularly effective for women who wish to assert their inner style without seeking excessive sophistication.

Thirdly, pay attention to accessories. A delicate bracelet, an elaborate chignon, a pair of designer slippers: these details make the difference between a plain outfit and a truly polished look.

Coco Chanel already said it: elegance is refusal . The right choice of a few details is better than an excess of pieces.

Fourth, regularly update your indoor wardrobe. Worn-out, faded, or misshapen loungewear negatively impacts our self-image.

Getting rid of worn-out parts and replacing them with fresh models is an act of self-care.

Fifth, adapt your outfit to the seasons. In winter, opt for warm and enveloping materials : fleece, flannel, thick jersey.

In spring and summer, opt for lightweight cotton, linen, and fluid viscose to stay cool and comfortable. This seasonal adaptation contributes to overall well-being.

Wearing clothes at home as a ritual of feminine well-being

Beyond fashion, women's loungewear is part of a holistic approach to self-care. Slipping into beautiful loungewear can become a meaningful daily ritual.

Many women attest to the positive impact this gesture has on their morale. Changing clothes when they get home—leaving work clothes behind to put on a soft, carefully chosen outfit —acts as a true decompression chamber.

This ritual marks a symbolic transition between external obligations and personal time.

The global market for sleepwear and loungewear reached $19 billion in 2023, according to Statista data, confirming the growing importance of this clothing sector.

Women are increasingly investing in quality items for their domestic use.

This evolution reflects a collective awareness: feeling good in one's clothes at home directly contributes to self-esteem.

Plus-size women, long underrepresented in interior design collections, now benefit from a much wider range of products better suited to their needs.

Taking care of your home attire is taking care of yourself. A simple, universal, and profoundly true principle. Every woman, regardless of her body type, deserves to feel beautiful and comfortable in her own home.

Interior design, finally taken seriously, now offers the tools to achieve this.