"Moorcore", the trend inspired by this recent film that is captivating a new generation

Cinema doesn't just tell stories; it also inspires our wardrobes and interiors. With the recent release of the film "Wuthering Heights," a new aesthetic is already taking over social media. Its name: "moorcore," a romantic and decidedly immersive trend.

A trend born from the world of cinema

Released in February, "Wuthering Heights" immediately garnered attention, both for its cast and its striking visual atmosphere. Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the film immerses viewers in a windswept landscape, between misty moors and enveloping mansions.

It is this particular atmosphere that gave rise to the term "moorcore." The word combines "moor," which refers to the wetlands typical of northern England, and the suffix "-core," often used to name a specific aesthetic or visual world. The result: a style that evokes wild nature, intense romanticism, and a historical imagination.

A blend of dark romanticism and historical elegance

The moorcore aesthetic draws direct inspiration from the landscapes of Yorkshire, as well as the Georgian and Victorian periods. It plays on an atmosphere that is both dramatic and poetic, where raw nature meets a bygone elegance. The color palettes favor deep, natural tones: earthy brown, moss green, and slate gray. To these shades are sometimes added softer hues such as cream or dusty rose, which soften the overall effect.

Fabrics also play a central role. Thick velvet, dark lace, textured wool, and delicate embroidery create silhouettes rich in texture. On social media, some fashion historians are already sharing inspirations typical of this aesthetic: long, flowing dresses, structured coats, and vintage pieces full of character.

In the decoration, the universe is also easily expressed: brass chandeliers, antique mirrors, slightly faded floral textiles or objects patinated by time contribute to creating this hushed atmosphere.

The charm of objects that have a story

Moorcore's appeal stems in part from its alignment with a shift in sensibilities within current trends. After years dominated by minimalism and clean lines, many are now seeking pieces that "have a soul." The moorcore aesthetic values objects marked by time, their "beautiful imperfection," and the emotions they can evoke. Flea markets, thrift stores, and vintage shops have become ideal places to explore and embrace this style.

In the interiors, this translates into textured duvets, dark wood furniture, bronze accessories, and crystal pendants that diffuse a soft light. Each element seems to tell a story.

A worldview that speaks to an entire generation

Beyond fashion or decoration, moorcore functions primarily as a complete universe. It evokes solitary landscapes, passionate stories, and a deep connection to nature. On social media, this immersive aesthetic allows for the construction of a coherent and powerful visual world. It also offers a form of escapism: a world where one can express oneself freely, celebrate all silhouettes, and play with textures, volumes, and layering without constraint.

In short, as is often the case, cinema acts as a creative catalyst. With "Wuthering Heights," the imagery of the English moors finds its way into contemporary fashion and interior design. This is further proof that the images projected on screen continue to influence how we express our style and aesthetic sensibilities.