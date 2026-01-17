Search here...

"Inverted capsule": in 2026, they say goodbye to minimalist fashion

Fashion trends
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : Filip Rankovic Grobgaard/Pexels

After the reign of "quiet luxury"—that chic minimalism made up of neutral tones and timeless cuts—women's fashion enters 2026 with a new energy: the return of color, texture, and bold "excesses." The runways from London to Milan celebrated a sensory renaissance, a "reverse decluttering" where style becomes both expression and exuberance.

Explosive colours and "flashy" luxury

What some experts are already calling the "reverse capsule wardrobe": after trying to limit their wardrobes to a few "perfect" pieces, fashion enthusiasts now want to reinvent themselves every day. Out with restraint, in with creativity. The pastel palette is looking rather lackluster. Brands have ignited their runways with bold hues: vibrant red, lemon green, electric blue. This spring 2026, color no longer underlines—it makes a statement.

In the same vein, the "loud luxury" trend is taking over from chic minimalism. Satin, leather, feathers, or oversized jewelry: everything becomes an opportunity to be daring. Saint Laurent, for example, is betting on full leather, while Chanel is focusing on feathers with so-called extravagant textures. Elegance is no longer whispered: it's proclaimed.

@404stargirl I call this: having fun with clothes and zero regrets🤩 #FunFashion #DopamineDressing #MaximalistStyle #Colorful #OOTD #FashionPlay #OutfitInspo #StyleWithNoRules #fashiontok #moda ♬ Tonight - PinkPantheress

Fringes, textures and overlays

Fringes and tassels are making a big comeback, in an aesthetic that oscillates between boho and futurism. Many brands are reinventing these embellishments with luxurious materials and fluorescent touches. Textures are also intertwined: ruffles, flounces, and pleats are layered, like a textile collage. Fashion in 2026 is all about movement, texture, and sensation.

@itsxaqsa DC: me 🤭🩷 #fashiontransition #fashionoutfit #midsizestyle #streetwearinspo #maximalistfashion ♬ GO! - FR1ST

The men remain sober.

While women's designers are moving away from simplicity, menswear is following a more measured path. The 2026 collections confirm men's taste for structured cuts, refined basics, and neutral tones. While a few pops of color appear here and there, the wardrobe remains true to a philosophy of functionality: crisp white shirts, monochrome ensembles, and reimagined trench coats. The divide is clear: where women embrace the "spectacular," men are likely asserting a "quiet elegance."

The fashion of 2026 thus marks a cultural turning point: after years of "discretion," clothing once again becomes a language, a means of self-affirmation, and a source of pure joy. In this "inverted capsule," women assert their right to radiance and diversity, while men reinforce their commitment to timeless style. A new equilibrium is emerging: that of a fashion where each person chooses not to please, but to express themselves.

Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
