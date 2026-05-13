More modern and flattering than before, the tankini is making a big comeback on the beaches

Fashion trends
Julia P.
@bellahadid / Instagram

It was thought to be a thing of the past, relegated to the status of a 2000s relic. And yet, the tankini is officially back in the spotlight this summer of 2026. But be warned, it's not the one you remember. This new version has been completely redesigned: its cuts, its fabrics, its silhouette. And the result is appealing to both younger generations and those who embraced it twenty years ago. A major comeback is here, and it has everything going for it.

A much-anticipated return to the beaches

This summer, it's impossible to miss. On Instagram, TikTok, in shop windows, and in stylists' recommendations, the tankini is everywhere. Numerous content creators are testing and adopting the new models with enthusiastic videos, and beachwear brands are releasing a multitude of new collections. In short, it's no longer just a rumor: it's well on its way to being one of the key pieces of the summer.

Completely redesigned cuts

If the tankini is making a comeback, it's because it has undergone a complete transformation. Goodbye to long, flowing, and somewhat shapeless tops: hello to clean, modern, and flattering cuts. Several new features make all the difference. First, the length. Tops are now shorter, often cropped, stopping just below the natural waist. This cut creates a much more dynamic silhouette and visually lengthens the legs. Then, the construction details: side draping, front ties, plunging V-necks, thin and adjustable straps, and detailed backs—all these small elements transform the tankini into a truly stylish piece. Support has also evolved significantly. Many models now incorporate a built-in bra, molded cups, or sculpting fabrics, all while remaining flexible and breathable. You gain comfort without sacrificing style.

@dulcenalgass Beach babe 🦋 Tankini from @SHEIN @SHEIN US #plussizefashion #chubby #tankini#beach ♬ Venus and Flower - Austin Farwell

A top-and-bottom combo that changes everything

The other big innovation is the bottoms that complement the top. Gone are the bulky swim shorts that weighed down the silhouette. Today, the tankini is worn with high-waisted bottoms, Brazilian cuts, or cheeky styles, which elongate the leg and bring a truly modern look. A winning combination that changes everything: you maintain coverage on top, but embrace a graphic and stylish silhouette on the bottom.

A piece that transforms into a real outfit

Another advantage, and a significant one: some tankini tops are now so stylish they can easily pass for everyday wear. Pair them with wide-leg linen trousers, flat sandals or mules, and voilà, you're ready for lunch by the sea or cocktails at sunset. This versatility is a real plus on vacation, saving you from having to change outfits five times a day.

Why this big comeback?

The reasons for this craze are numerous. As several fashion experts summarize, the tankini offers the coverage of a one-piece swimsuit with the freedom of a two-piece. In other words, the best of both worlds. In an era where comfort and style are equally important, this compromise is perfectly timed. The tankini also appeals because of its versatility. Practical for bathroom breaks, comfortable for active pursuits, and the ability to mix and match the top with different bottoms as desired… It adapts to all situations and all body types. And with new, more inclusive cuts, it flatters the figure without restricting movement.

Far from the somewhat outdated image it may have had a few years ago, the 2026 tankini is a thoroughly modern, elegant, and incredibly practical piece. With its redesigned cuts, high-performance fabrics, and stylish combinations, it has established itself as one of the major trends of the summer. One thing is certain: whether for a beach vacation or the local pool, it has definitely reclaimed its place in our suitcases. And that's definitely good news.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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