Swimsuits: This retro print could become the big favorite of summer 2026

Every summer brings its share of swimwear trends, but some manage to stick around more than expected. For summer 2026, a retro print already seems to be taking the lead in the collections: the polka dot pattern . Featured on bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and beachwear, it's making a notable comeback and could well become the must-have of the season.

Peas are popping up everywhere on the beaches

Just take a look at the new summer collections to see for yourself: polka dots are absolutely everywhere. Small, XXL, monochrome or ultra-coloured, they adorn everything from retro triangle bikinis to more sophisticated one-piece swimsuits.

The pattern also appears on light beach dresses, matching skirts, and poolside outfits. The result: it's impossible to miss this print with its vintage charm, which instantly adds a sunny and elegant touch to a summer look. Long considered a retro detail reserved for pin-up styles, polka dots are now proving their status as a timeless fashion staple.

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Retro hairstyles continue to be popular

The popularity of polka dots is accompanied by a real resurgence of vintage-inspired styles. Among the models expected to be popular in summer 2026 are the retro triangle bikini, the ultra-chic one-piece swimsuit, the classic bandeau, and the balconette bikini inspired by the glamorous silhouettes of past decades.

High-waisted briefs and the very 80s-inspired cuts are also making a comeback. These styles prioritize both comfort and style, flattering all body types without trying to make them uniform. The idea is no longer to hide your body or conform to a single aesthetic, but rather to find pieces in which you feel good, free to move, and completely yourself.

Why is this print so popular?

Polka dots have a significant fashion advantage: they can easily change the look depending on how you wear them. In small black and white polka dots, they immediately evoke a chic, retro style. In a colorful or oversized format, they become more fun, more relaxed, and almost graphic.

It's also a pattern that's easy to mix and match with summer basics. A short polka dot dress can create a chic silhouette in seconds, while printed Bermuda shorts paired with a simple white tank top offer a more casual and effortless look. This versatility undoubtedly explains why it transcends seasons without ever truly disappearing.

A trend designed for all body types

What's also appealing about this retro trend is its inclusive and body-positive approach. Collections now focus on a variety of shapes, more diverse sizes, and designs created to flatter all body types. One-piece swimsuits, high-waisted bikinis, minimalist bandeau tops, or triangle bikinis: there's no longer just one way to wear swimwear.

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And finally, this may be the real trend of summer 2026: choosing pieces that you really like, in which you feel comfortable, stylish and perfectly at home in the sun.