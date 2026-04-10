As a plus-size influencer, she's reviving the trend of two-tone, high-waisted pieces.

The high-waisted bikini is making a comeback on beaches and social media. Plus-size influencer Sheila (@thesheflo) is turning heads with a two-tone black and white design that fits perfectly into the current retro swimwear trend.

A retro design revisited in a contemporary version

On her social media, Sheila (@thesheflo) shared several photos in a black and white high-waisted two-piece, a silhouette inspired by the codes of the 1950s and 1960s. This cut, characterized by a covering bottom combined with a structured top, is regularly associated with pin-up aesthetics and vintage icons.

The black and white contrast enhances the graphic aspect of the piece, while highlighting its elegant and timeless lines. This type of design is often presented as an alternative to the minimalist, deeply cut-out styles that have dominated trends in recent years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SELF-LOVE ADVOCATE | SHE FLO☀️ (@thesheflo)

The return of high-waisted styles in summer trends

For several seasons now, the high-waisted two-piece swimsuit has seen a resurgence in popularity across many brands' collections. This style is appreciated for its retro inspiration as well as its ability to flatter different body shapes.

According to several fashion publications, the return of vintage-inspired silhouettes is part of a broader trend that favors structured and timeless cuts. Black and white, often considered a classic duo, regularly features among the most popular color combinations in swimwear. The success of this type of garment is also explained by its positioning at the intersection of fashion and comfort, a criterion increasingly emphasized by consumers.

An influencer committed to more inclusive representation

Sheila (@thesheflo) is one of the content creators who are helping to increase the visibility of diverse body types in the fashion world. The presence of varied profiles in campaigns and on social media helps to broaden traditional representations of beauty.

Several industry observers point out that "this trend is accompanied by a growing demand for clothing adapted to different body shapes." In this context, the popularity of a two-tone, high-waisted two-piece swimsuit worn by a popular influencer illustrates the interest in pieces that are both stylish and accessible to a diverse audience.

Black and white, a lasting classic

Choosing a high-waisted black and white two-piece swimsuit is rooted in a long-standing stylistic tradition. This combination is often associated with an elegant and minimalist aesthetic, as the two-tone contrast visually structures the silhouette, which explains its recurring presence in summer collections. Several brands now offer variations on this style, confirming the enduring appeal of pieces inspired by retro wardrobes.

Ultimately, the success of the high-waisted two-piece illustrates a broader trend: the reinterpretation of iconic pieces through a contemporary lens. By combining digital influence with retro references, content creators like Sheila (@thesheflo) are helping to bring historical silhouettes back into the spotlight, adapting them to current expectations. This dynamic demonstrates that beachwear continues to evolve by incorporating diverse influences, blending stylistic heritage with innovation.