This type of bag is set to be the must-have item for back to school 2026.

After several seasons dominated by mini bags, XXL sizes are making a comeback. For fall 2026, the oversized shoulder bag is poised to become the new must-have. Elegant, practical, and easy to wear, it appeals to those seeking an accessory that is as beautiful as it is functional.

Large format is making a big comeback

Miniature bags, barely large enough to carry the essentials, are now giving way to much more spacious models. Generous totes and soft bags are appealing because of their capacity to hold everything needed for a busy day: wallet, glasses, water bottle, notebook, or even makeup bag. This evolution reflects a desire to prioritize accessories designed for everyday use, without sacrificing style. Comfort is thus regaining a prominent place in this season's trends.

A naturally chic style

The success of the XXL shoulder bag also lies in its relaxed style. Made from soft materials and supple leathers, it instantly adds a modern touch to any outfit. Worn under the arm or simply draped over the shoulder, it moves naturally with you and creates an effortlessly elegant look. Its deliberately less rigid appearance appeals to those who appreciate fashion that is both refined and easy to wear.

How to adopt this trend?

Thanks to its size, this bag naturally draws the eye. To create a harmonious silhouette, it can be paired with more structured clothing, such as a fitted jacket, a tailored vest, or sharply cut trousers. As for colors, timeless shades like black, chocolate, or caramel remain safe bets that easily complement any wardrobe. Bolder hues, on the other hand, allow you to transform the bag into a true statement piece.

The accessory that keeps up with your pace

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the XXL bag primarily meets everyday needs. Its large size makes it easy to carry all the essentials, whether for a workday, a workout, or a spontaneous outing.

Practical without sacrificing elegance, this bag eliminates the need for multiple bags and effortlessly accompanies you throughout the day. This combination explains why this trend is poised to become a lasting staple, extending well beyond the fall of 2026.