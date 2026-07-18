This style of trench coat is poised to be the key piece of autumn 2026.

Fashion trends
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : lookstudio / Design by Magnific

If there's one coat that never truly leaves our wardrobes, it's the trench coat. For fall 2026, it's reinventing itself with a more "rock" look. This season, one version in particular is attracting all the attention and promises to become the new must-have.

The trench coat gets a makeover

Long associated with the famous beige gabardine, the trench coat now boasts a finish that completely transforms its look: leather. With its smooth, structured appearance, it instantly adds character to an outfit while retaining the timeless elegance of this iconic piece. More enveloping than a classic model, it's perfect for cool autumn days. Worn over a chunky knit or a cozy sweater, it effortlessly combines comfort and style.

@dianaaaavel pixies & a leather trench yes please

♬ Is She Weird - Pixies

Haircuts to suit every taste

It's impossible to miss: the fall/winter fashion shows have largely confirmed the return of the leather-effect trench coat. Its success also lies in its diversity. Do you like classic silhouettes? Long, belted models remain a safe bet. Do you prefer a more relaxed look? Oversized versions, with slightly dropped shoulders, offer a modern and easy-to-wear style. The finishing touches also make all the difference: defined belts, oversized collars, shiny or matte textures… There are countless variations to find the one that matches your personality.

How to adopt this trendy piece?

The faux leather trench coat pairs well with a wide variety of outfits. Worn open over straight-leg jeans and a knit sweater, it adds a sophisticated touch to an everyday look. Buttoned up and belted over a flowing dress or wide-leg trousers, it creates an elegant and structured silhouette. As for colors, timeless shades like black, chocolate, or caramel remain safe bets, while deep greens or reddish browns offer a more original touch.

The right choice: opt for faux leather

While the leather look is undoubtedly the big trend for fall 2026, there's no obligation to choose animal leather. Today, many brands offer particularly successful faux leather alternatives that provide the same visual effect while being more affordable.

It's also a choice more in line with evolving fashion trends. Leather, being derived from animal exploitation, comes from the skin of slaughtered animals. In 2026, with numerous and increasingly high-quality alternatives available, choosing faux leather allows you to fully embrace this trend without supporting the use of animal products.

A piece designed to last

Beyond its success this season, the leather-effect trench coat has another advantage: it's not limited to just one autumn. Seen in both autumn/winter and spring/summer collections, it has established itself as a lasting piece, capable of transcending trends and reinventing itself season after season.

Both timeless and resolutely modern, the leather-effect trench coat confirms that a true classic can still surprise. Ideally, opt for a faux leather version to combine style, modernity, and a more animal-friendly approach.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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