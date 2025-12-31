This summer fashion trend also works in the middle of winter (and we love the twist)

Long associated with mild temperatures and holiday looks, the scarf is now undergoing a highly desirable transformation. Gone is the simple square tied around the neck or in the hair: now it's belted at the waist, instantly transforming your winter outfits. This stylistic gesture, both simple and assertive, proves that an accessory can transcend seasons without losing its appeal—quite the opposite, in fact.

From the catwalks to the sidewalks, the headscarf is making its mark.

It was on the catwalks that the idea gained momentum. During a highly acclaimed Métiers d'art show, a major Parisian fashion house (Chanel) reinvented the scarf by using it as a belt, accentuating deliberately minimalist silhouettes. The result: texture, character, and an effortless elegance that draws the eye.

Shortly after, this inspiration left the catwalks and entered real life, notably seen on Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley at a Parisian event. Paired with dark trousers and graphic pumps, the scarf became the statement piece, the one that catches the light and asserts a confident look.

An accessible and empowering fashion gesture

What's immediately appealing is how easy it is to adopt this trend. Simply choose a generously sized scarf in silk, wool, or cashmere, fold it into a triangle, then wrap it around your hips or waist before tying it delicately at the side. In seconds, jeans and a simple top take on a whole new dimension. The scarf structures the silhouette without constricting it, gently hugs the curves, and enhances the body as it is, without artifice.

In winter, the effect becomes even more interesting. Over a loose-fitting sweater, it creates a flattering contrast between volume and a defined silhouette. Over a long coat, it adds a touch of color and movement that livens up even the most understated outfits. It's a detail that draws the eye exactly where you want it to.

A timeless twist that spans the year

While this way of wearing a scarf exploded in popularity last summer thanks to several influential figures, the winter version is just as striking. Whereas warmer weather favored lightweight fabrics, the colder season calls for denser, more enveloping materials.

The reason the belted scarf is so appealing is that it ticks all the boxes. It's practical, easy to wear, flattering, and endlessly versatile. You can play with prints, colors, and textures, depending on your mood and style. Floral under a neutral coat, a vibrant red against deep gray, or graphic to energize a minimalist look, it becomes a true canvas for personal expression.

By repurposing this summer accessory, fashion reminds us of an essential truth: style has no fixed season. It is built through inspiration, experimentation, and small twists that make all the difference.