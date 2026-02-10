The fashion trick to add style to a "simple" shirt

The shirt is a wardrobe staple, but it can quickly become boring. To transcend its ordinariness and give it a touch of personality, there's no need for haute couture or stylist skills. With just two pins and a ribbon, the shirt reveals a whole new style, less formal and more romantic. A great way to breathe new life into those dormant shirts in your closet.

A quick and efficient way to customize a fitted shirt

Your body knows it by heart. Timeless and always flattering, the shirt is a sure thing. It single-handedly solves all fashion dilemmas, whether for lively brunches with friends or formal business meetings. Elegant and understated by nature, the shirt is the chameleon piece in your wardrobe. Worn with a vest for instant chic or open over a t-shirt for an effortlessly stylish look, the shirt is loved for its versatility.

Moreover, over the years, fashionistas have offered several creative interpretations of the shirt. In 2000, everyone tied it above their navel, religiously following the dictates of the great Britney Spears. Then in 2010, trendy fashionistas on Tumblr hung the plaid shirt around their waist, making this gesture an international fashion credo.

But the era of skateparks is over, and today, the shirt is taking on a more sophisticated look with a new, never-before-seen twist. To give it that touch of whimsy it sometimes lacks, content creator @ by.lyzat shares a fashion hack worthy of the catwalk. And there's no need to damage the fabric to achieve this. The method? Attach two safety pins to each side of the shirt to mimic belt loops, tuck a ribbon inside, and create a pretty bow in the back, like a corset. This way, the shirt follows the body's lines and gains in sophistication. An aesthetic variation inspired by the Regency era, perfectly in keeping with the theme of the series "Bridgerton."

A "corset-like" style at the height of romanticism

While some women practically perform origami with their shirts, wearing them inside out and turning them every which way, others opt for subtle yet graceful alterations. In this demonstration video, the shirt reveals its full potential, transforming from a simple garment into a statement of coquetry. Modular and malleable, the shirt mimics the design of corsets , taking care not to constrict the ribcage. Thus, you don't just tighten the shirt; you enhance its appearance and give it a decidedly girly touch.

Furthermore, you can also adapt the fabric and swap the classic velvet ribbon for a patterned silk scarf for a more bohemian style. If you have a simple white shirt, you can insert a paisley-print silk square to revitalize the look. Conversely, if you only have colorful or already heavily patterned shirts, opt for a ribbon in a complementary shade. And instead of pins, why not use pearl brooches? You're guaranteed a unique and personalized style.

The shirt, a fashion staple that is constantly being reinvented.

Celebrities and influential figures online are shaking up the rules of the shirt and showing renewed creativity with this traditional garment. Tucking your shirt into your trousers is almost passé, a fashion statement reserved for traders or those in finance. Today, the shirt is more experimental. Gone are the days when it remained rigid and sat straight on the chest; now it's an excuse for originality.

Ashley Graham wore it below her hips, as a skirt , while fashionistas with viral posts unbuttoned it almost all the way down, revealing a glimpse of their skin. In other words, with this shirt, anything goes, from the most refined to the most extravagant. Its design conceals a thousand other possibilities, and this fashion trick demonstrates it with poetic flair.

With just one shirt, you can create the illusion of a different top every day. A small ribbon in the background transforms the shirt's look. It's a beautiful invitation to minimalism.