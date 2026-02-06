This retro sports jacket is emerging as a great alternative to the blazer this spring.

The blazer, that impeccable and effortlessly chic jacket, has had its day. Now, fashionistas prefer less formal and more relaxed versions. Tired of this overly prim and proper professional style, they crave more comfort and coolness. And a jacket, resurrected from our parents' wardrobes, perfectly meets their current fashion demands. Get ready for a dose of nostalgia.

The technical sports jacket is reborn from its ashes

For younger generations, it's a relic of a bygone era, but for others, it evokes memories of endless family hikes, the centerpiece of vintage photos, and the sartorial identity of our parents. The technical sports jacket, once worn around stadiums or on Sunday strolls, is making a strong comeback and becoming a staple of the most sophisticated looks. Presented as the new alternative to the blazer, this jacket has a more sporty and less formal aesthetic. Relegated to the fashion archives and relegated to the closet for decades, it's once again proving its worth, and not just for weekend joggers.

For several years now, we've been flocking to stores in search of a blazer with a perfect drape and a versatile design. But despite increasingly creative patterns, embellished details, and unconventional cuts, we've finally grown tired of this once-sacred garment. Too predictable, not daring enough, this politically correct jacket no longer holds a monopoly on our wardrobes. On the other hand, the technical sports jacket is destined for a bright future. Adopted by Timothée Chalamet and Hailey Bieber, it's far from finished and promises even more exciting looks than in its heyday.

This jacket, which borrows elements from the anorak and has a decidedly urban feel, has a vintage charm. Popularized by the characters in Stranger Things, this technical sports jacket transcends its "gym tonic" style and now sits alongside more fashionable clothing.

This explains the enthusiasm for this vintage piece

The appeal of this vintage piece lies first and foremost in its authenticity. In an era where so much clothing is mass-produced, these garments tell a story: a cut typical of a decade, an old logo, materials and finishes that are no longer found today. Wearing vintage isn't just about dressing well; it's about displaying an aesthetic imbued with history, a nod to the past that instantly adds character to an outfit.

There's also the stylistic dimension. Vintage pieces often have silhouettes, colors, or details that deviate from current standards. This creates a more personal, less polished look, with that "statement piece" quality that transforms a simple outfit into a truly stylish ensemble.

Beyond its visual appeal, the technical sports jacket is practical and well-designed. It cushions against gloomy weather and raindrops with more finesse than a bulky yellow raincoat. Lightweight yet protective, it also shields against gusts of wind and leaves room for oversized winter knits. In fact, the technical sports jacket reigns supreme off the muddy trails, alongside glamorous pieces and satin heels.

The right steps to adopt it without looking outdated

The technical sports jacket isn't a boomer garment, nor is it a has-been. However, it all depends on how you style it. It can elevate your look or, conversely, give the impression that you've stepped out of the wrong era or are heading to a costume party. In the days of disposable cameras, VHS tapes, and landline phones, it was almost always paired with jogging pants, as if they were the perfect match.

Today, we contrast its effortless style with deliberately elegant pieces like a satin skirt, leather shorts, or straight-leg trousers. Even better, we pair it with designer bags and sophisticated coats to boost its chic appeal and create a clever mix of styles. We also favor vintage pieces, not recent imitations. We rummage through our parents' boxes and scour thrift stores to find a "cult" jacket that embodies a timeless charm .

This technical sports jacket, given a fresh twist by the younger generation, exemplifies a "refuge" fashion, one that offers visual comfort and evokes memories of carefree days. Moreover, it's not the only vintage piece making a comeback on the runways. Shoulder pads and colorful tights are also front and center.