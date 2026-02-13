Is the frock coat making a big comeback thanks to the series "Bridgerton"?

Long confined to period novels and historical epics, the frock coat seemed to belong to the past. Yet, since the success of the "Bridgerton" series, this long, structured coat has reappeared in contemporary collections. A mere effect of the series or a genuine fashion renaissance?

"Bridgerton", an accelerator of chic nostalgia

Streaming on Netflix since 2020, the series "Bridgerton," adapted from the novels by Julia Quinn, established a flamboyant, romantic, and assertive Regency aesthetic. While empire-waist dresses and corseted silhouettes were an immediate hit, the men's suits also made a lasting impression.

Among them, the frock coat stood out. A long, fitted coat with structured shoulders, deep colors, and sometimes a subtle train: this garment embodies a theatrical and controlled elegance. On screen, it emphasizes the presence of characters (both men and women) and confidently structures the silhouette. As a result, the frock coat, once thought to be outdated, is back on the fashion radar.

A room steeped in history

The frock coat appeared at the end of the 18th century. Its name is thought to come from the English "riding coat," a coat originally designed for horseback riding. Quickly adopted by the European aristocracy, it became a sophisticated urban garment, a symbol of social distinction.

In the 19th century, it established itself as a cornerstone of formal menswear: a tailored cut, elegant length, and impeccable structure. Then, throughout the 20th century, it gradually faded into obscurity, giving way to shorter, more practical coats. However, it remains alive in the collective imagination, appearing in romantic literature and period films.

Today, its return is not simply a historical copy. It is a reinterpretation, freer, more inclusive (gender-neutral), and above all, more suited to your everyday life.

From the catwalk to the street: a reimagined frock coat

Long before the craze sparked by "Bridgerton," several designers had already explored historical references. Dior offered modernized versions, playing with materials and volumes. At Louis Vuitton, under the direction of Nicolas Ghesquière, certain silhouettes already evoked the frock coat, paired with more urban pieces like sneakers or shorts.

John Galliano, a devotee of theatrical dressing, has also explored this aesthetic throughout his collections. As for Ralph Lauren, the brand offered an embroidered denim version as early as 2006, proof that the frock coat follows cycles.

Today, it's shorter, more unstructured, and available in lightweight wool, denim, and even colorful versions. It's leaving the strictly masculine wardrobe to embrace all silhouettes. And that's where its strength lies: it structures without restricting, it asserts without confining.

Romanticism, 2026 version

The return of the frock coat is part of a broader trend: a taste for a revisited romanticism, often described as "poetcore." Blouses with pussy-bow collars, puffed sleeves, embroidered vests… fashion is reinterpreting the 19th century with a modern twist. In this context, the frock coat becomes a key piece. It tells a story. It adds character to your outfit. It accentuates your posture, highlights your shoulders, and defines your waist if you wish. Regardless of your body type, this structured cut can enhance your natural lines and strengthen your presence.

How can you adopt it without a period costume?

While a frock coat might seem imposing, it easily integrates into a modern wardrobe. For a confidently casual look, wear it open over slim jeans and a simple t-shirt. It instantly adds style. With a flowing dress or midi skirt, it creates an elegant contrast between structure and movement. Belted, it accentuates the waist and flatters your figure with confidence.

At the office, it can replace a classic blazer. Paired with high-waisted trousers and a structured blouse, it modernizes a professional look while remaining comfortable. The idea isn't to dress up, but to add a statement piece that expresses your personality.

Ultimately, the influence of television series on fashion is undeniable. "Bridgerton" undoubtedly revived interest in the frock coat, but it's not solely responsible. For several seasons now, fashion has been exploring the archives to better reinvent the present. In a landscape dominated by minimalism, the frock coat offers a structured, narrative, and powerful alternative. An elegant way to command attention, with confidence and style.