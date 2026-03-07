Tying your shoelaces this way is the new trend for 2026

In the world of fashion, details can sometimes transform an everyday accessory. On social media, a particular way of lacing shoes is attracting increasing attention. The technique involves creating small bows between each pair of eyelets, creating a decorative effect along the entire length of the shoe.

A lacing technique that transforms sneakers

Unlike traditional lacing where the laces crisscross to a final knot, this method involves tying the laces at each eyelet. Specifically, each pair of opposite eyelets is tied in a small bow. The lace doesn't zigzag across the entire shoe; instead, it forms a series of loops that decorate the front of the sneaker.

The result is a highly visual style, sometimes compared to ribbons or decorative lacing inspired by dance shoes or corsets. Shoe-lacing specialists point out that numerous techniques exist to modify the appearance of sneakers, some purely aesthetic while others serve to improve foot support.

Social media, the driving force behind accessory trends

This technique is attracting attention, in particular because social media now plays a central role in disseminating fashion trends. According to an analysis by the Pew Research Center, platforms like Instagram and TikTok are increasingly influencing how clothing trends emerge and spread to the general public.

Simple accessories—shoelaces, jewelry, or hairstyles—are particularly well-suited to these viral trends because they can be easily replicated. In this context, tutorials demonstrating original lacing techniques often become very popular.

A long tradition of creative lacing

The idea of customizing your shoelaces isn't new. Specialized guides list dozens of different methods, ranging from ladder lacing to checkerboard or spiderweb lacing. Some techniques are used in specific fields, such as sports or the military, to improve support or prevent laces from coming undone.

Other methods, however, serve an essentially aesthetic function and allow for the personalization of sneakers or dress shoes. Lacing with bow ties at each eyelet falls precisely into this category: it transforms a utilitarian element into a visual detail.

A trend that plays on personalization

The popularity of this type of lacing also reflects a broader trend in contemporary fashion: personalization. People are increasingly looking to customize their clothing and accessories to express their personal style. Sneakers, in particular, have become a testing ground for fashion enthusiasts.

Changing the laces, altering their color, or using original lacing techniques allows you to transform a pair of shoes without having to buy a new pair. The bow-tie lacing at each eyelet illustrates how a simple detail can become a social media trend.

In short, easy to reproduce and visually original, this style (bow-tie lacing) is part of a long tradition of creative lacing that allows you to personalize your shoes. As is often the case in fashion, it's sometimes the simplest details that attract the most attention.