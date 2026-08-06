With a simple scarf and a tote bag, she creates a perfect bag for summer.

Any technique is fair game when it comes to saving space in your suitcase without sacrificing style. In a burst of creativity and ingenuity, an influencer designed an iconic bag using two fashion staples we all have tucked away in the back of a closet: a canvas bag salvaged from a gift bag and a satin scarf, preferably patterned. A practical accessory that embodies both the free spirit of summer and the magic of improvisation.

Create an ultra-glamorous room with next to nothing

When we go on vacation, far from our wardrobe, we prefer to take more than we need. At that precise moment, we dream that Mary Poppins' suitcase wasn't just a fictional invention but a reality. Since we can't find it on the market, we try to cram the entire contents of our closet into a carry-on bag. We pack a pair of shoes for every occasion, a bag for every dress code, and a jumble of outfits, all tested beforehand in front of the mirror.

To solve this space problem, content creator @gabycosl had a stroke of genius. With a simple tote bag and a colorful scarf, she created a bag that looks like it came straight from a Pinterest board or a trending hashtag. And she didn't need to use any needles or bobbins to assemble it. For the magic to happen, she simply wrapped the tote bag in a sufficiently large scarf and secured it with decorative knots. After these few simple steps, which don't require any special skills, she ended up with a revamped baguette bag, worn short.

The assembly couldn't be simpler. To put this clever tutorial into practice, you'll need a standard-sized tote bag, which will serve as a lining for your belongings. You can grab the first one you find. However, if your scarf is slightly transparent, it's best to avoid those with commercial slogans. Next, take a fairly opaque scarf and lay it flat. Place the tote bag on top and fold it over itself like a fan. Take the edges of the scarf and wrap them around the handles, making sure everything is secure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaby Collado (@gabycosl)

An improvised bag that can be personalized endlessly.

This bespoke bag, worthy of the mind of a renowned stylist or designer, adds a touch of color to summer outfits and instantly completes any look. The raw materials of this handcrafted bag may be modest, but the result is particularly striking. Moreover, the advantage is that you can change its outer shell in just a few steps and refine its design to suit your mood or style of the day.

You can hang charms in the shape of a starfish, a seashell, a happy sun, or a sunflower. You can also vary the main fabric adorning the tote bag. A scarf dotted with crabs or lemons is perfect for beach trips, while a silk square with a paisley pattern will stand out from the white tablecloths at a restaurant. If you prefer a more understated look, feel free to use a polka dot design for guaranteed elegance, or gradient shades for a chic yet subtle effect.

An original fashion idea that everyone loves.

This bag, in addition to enhancing the potential of any outfit and adding character to the simple pieces it complements, is also functional. It's not just a pretty bag to hang from your arm or to avoid looking like a copycat. It's designed with practicality in mind: it's lightweight, compact, and feather-light. This makes it an essential item for creating multiple looks in vacation photos without weighing down your suitcase.

Despite its small size, the tote bag in the background is surprisingly spacious and can hold a whole world. It can hold keys, a wallet, or even a paperback novel. It's the perfect blend of practicality and style, sure to make a lasting impression, even in unfamiliar surroundings.

Far from being a makeshift or emergency bag, this is a summer essential destined to complete your looks for the warmer months. Ultimately, the simplest accessories are sometimes the best.