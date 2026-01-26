Scandinavians bury their sweaters in the snow for an ingenious reason.

When snow blankets the ground in a thick, pristine white, Scandinavian women have a surprising reflex. They plunge their wool sweaters into the snow, and not to dress their carrot-nosed snowmen. This is how Nordic women care for their knitwear and prolong the life of their cozy garments.

Burying your sweaters under the snow: a lifesaving gesture

In winter, we love to snuggle up in cozy wool sweaters . They envelop us in their softness and feel like a caress on our skin. Except that this material, however comforting and warm it may be, can easily deteriorate. A wrong setting on the washing machine and our favorite winter sweater is destined for our childhood doll's wardrobe or our toddler's pocket-sized toys. And in just a few spins of the drum, this once-soft fabric becomes as rough as fiberglass. It almost takes a special skill to know how to care for it and avoid unpleasant surprises in the wash . When in doubt, we rush to contact our mother, whom we could literally rename Superwoman in our phone.

But we also have a lot to learn from the Scandinavians, who don't do things like everyone else when it comes to washing their wool sweaters. Unlike us, who dutifully follow the instructions on the labels, they have their own method, and it's refreshing. While in summer clothes hang on the garden clothesline, in winter they're buried in the snow.

The technique is simple: after wearing a sweater a few times, instead of throwing it in the washing machine, bury it for a few hours, or even overnight, in a pile of clean snow. The extreme cold kills certain bacteria and eliminates odors. The result: a fresh, clean sweater, ready to be worn again without having undergone the harshness of an intensive wash. It's a gentle, eco-friendly, and surprisingly effective method that respects the delicate natural fibers of wool. The term "cold wash" then takes on its full meaning!

A tried and tested washing technique

Snow is not just a natural cleaner. It also plays a protective role that commercial products struggle to match. Wool sweaters, especially when stored for long periods, are vulnerable to moths and certain microorganisms.

The intense cold of the snow acts as a natural shield, limiting the development of parasites and preventing the wool from deteriorating. It's a simple, natural, and free way to extend the life of your favorite clothes. Beyond sparking local gossip, this technique is remarkably effective. The cold, a true wellness activity in Nordic countries, breathes new life into those cozy sweaters in your wardrobe.

This technique, which might seem unusual at first glance, is part of a broader Scandinavian philosophy: respecting the objects we own, giving them maximum longevity, and limiting waste. In a culture where minimalism and sustainability are central to lifestyles, this approach is perfectly consistent.

How to adapt this tip at home

In the lower reaches of the globe, snow is a rare commodity, especially with climate change intensifying a little more each year. However, investing in a snow cannon or moving to Lapland isn't an option. Even if you don't live in a country where snow is ubiquitous, you can still draw inspiration from this principle.

Even moderate cold can help freshen up your sweaters between washes. A stroll on a cool balcony, through a frosty garden, or even in a freezer for a few hours can be enough to neutralize odors and preserve the wool. The key is to respect the fibers, avoid harsh friction, and opt for gentle, natural methods.

By combining this Scandinavian tip with flat drying, good ventilation and storage away from light, your wool sweaters will keep their shape, softness and warmth for years.

Burying your sweaters in the snow might seem strange at first, but this Scandinavian tradition reflects a philosophy of care, sustainability, and simplicity. Sometimes, the answer to your winter textile woes is right in front of you. And fresh powder snow is a welcome substitute for the artificial white powder in our cellar.