Recreating a famous singer's dress: a challenge taken up by an internet user

What if a singer's love could translate into a whole month spent sewing feather after feather? That's the challenge Nadianna Senki (@nadiannasenki), a young Venezuelan stylist living in Lille, took on to attend Aya Nakamura's concert at the Stade de France. The result, shared on social media, immediately went viral.

A historic dress reproduced with passion

To understand the scale of the project, we need to go back to July 26, 2024. On that day, during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, the French-Malian singer-songwriter Aya Nakamura electrified the Pont des Arts by performing three songs, accompanied by the Republican Guard.

She then wore a golden gladiator outfit by Dior, inspired by a silhouette from the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 haute couture show designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. A dress embroidered with delicate golden feathers, crafted one by one by the artisans of the Lemarié house, which has supplied Dior for decades.

Nearly two years later, this iconic moment inspired Nadianna Senki (@nadiannasenki). Rather than looking for a replica in a store, the young woman chose to make the piece herself, entirely by hand. This approach quickly transformed into a creative adventure, which she documented on her social media—Instagram in particular, where her video surpassed one million views in just a few hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadianna Senki (@nadiannasenki)

Nearly 3,000 feathers and hours of patience

The number is staggering: it took Nadianna Senki (@nadiannasenki) nearly 3,000 feathers to recreate the feathery effect of the original dress. Each one was positioned, adjusted, and sewn by hand, following an upcycling approach – Nadianna specializes in transforming pieces found at flea markets, secondhand clothing sales, or on Vinted.

The final look, presented at the concert at the Stade de France, was quickly praised by the other fans in attendance. "The best dressed at the concert," "Stunning, respect" : comments poured in under the vlog she posted upon her return – and the Instagram community, which had been following her project for several weeks, celebrated the culmination.

A regular recipient of stylistic tributes

Nadianna Senki (@nadiannasenki) has already made a name for herself by recreating other iconic outfits to attend concerts. She notably recreated one of British pop star Dua Lipa's looks – a short leather dress worn on stage – as well as a black and white feather ensemble inspired by a Chanel creation worn by Rosalía during her "Lux Tour".

In each case, her signature style remains the same: sourced materials, recycled vintage pieces, and handcrafted work that values the process as much as the finished product. This approach resonates with younger generations, who are passionate about fashion but increasingly aware of its environmental impact.

When "method dressing" makes its way into concerts

Beyond the technical feat, Nadianna Senki's story illustrates a broader phenomenon. In the United States as in Europe, concerts have become veritable fashion shows where fans dress in homage to their idols. From Taylor Swift's tour to Zara Larsson's, Theodora's, and soon Céline Dion's highly anticipated tour, fans compete to outdo each other in inventiveness to pay tribute to the artist's style.

This is what fashion calls "method dressing": dressing in a way that aligns with the atmosphere you're about to experience. A practice first seen on the red carpet, it's now making its way into the concert hall. And in Nadianna Senki's case, it represents a level of commitment that goes far beyond simply dressing up.

With her golden dress covered in feathers, Nadianna Senki (@nadiannasenki) did not simply pay homage to Aya Nakamura: she demonstrated that in the age of industrial reproductions and fast fashion, handcrafted work could still impress.