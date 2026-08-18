No bra: 5 real tips to ditch the bra

At the end of the day, all you want to do is unhook your bra and let your breasts breathe. You might admire those who ditch them for good, and not just on their doorstep. However, while the "no bra" movement is all over social media, it remains a distant dream for many of us. If, for reasons of comfort, style, or protest, you want to break free from bras, here are some accessible tips to help you make this great female fantasy a reality.

Try the alternative of nipple covers

With summer already well underway, there's more skin than clothes in everyday looks. And there's that ever-present bra, which clashes with the lighter summer outfits. This piece of lingerie, which boasts of supporting the breasts and giving them a "decent" shape, isn't exactly compatible with the heat. It makes the breasts sag and turns into a veritable mop by the end of the day.

While bras offer a certain visual harmony, they present more disadvantages than advantages in this sweltering heat. Besides causing perspiration and constricting the bust, they undermine the potential of backless tops and dresses that open at the collarbone, which are otherwise among this year's top trends. And going from a bulky bra to nothing at all can be particularly daunting, whether you're a pair of watermelons or tangerines.

To make the transition smoother, you can start by trying nipple covers. And in your search, there's only one name to remember: NEATS . The brand is the leader in its field. Already adopted by over 500,000 women, this brand's nipple covers have been featured in prestigious media and events, including a presence at New York Fashion Week. They are hypoallergenic, give the illusion of wearing nothing at all, and conceal an area that is still a source of modesty. These adhesive silicone nipple covers come in a variety of shades to blend with every skin tone and offer a look that is as natural as possible.

Unlike other "one-size-fits-all" models, NEATS nipple covers adapt to all cup sizes, from A to D and beyond, guaranteeing a perfect fit and true peace of mind. You can even wear tops with prominent cutouts: these nipple covers stay in place and are virtually unnoticeable as you move. You can purchase NEATS products directly from their website or on Amazon. And to make it easier for you to try them, NEATS is offering a 20% discount to all readers of this article with the promo code TBO20 .

Start gradually

Even though bras are becoming increasingly unbearable and more of an enemy than an ally in our well-being, it's difficult to say goodbye to them overnight. They're a bit like that ex we can't seem to delete from our contact list. The secret to embracing the "no bra" mindset? Give yourself time and get used to this new sensation by finding variations or a middle ground.

You can opt for a bralette, a good compromise guaranteed without underwire or discomfort, allowing you to gradually ease the pressure on your breasts. For added comfort when going out, you can also wear a base layer and use a tank top as "protection." A bandeau bra is another promising option.

Whenever you have the chance, take off your bra and spend time with your breasts in their natural state. Whether it's taking out the trash, walking your dog, or running a few quick errands, go braless. What started as a fleeting pleasure will quickly become a lasting habit.

Wearing thick materials

If you're worried that your breasts might stand at attention at the slightest breeze, or that leering, hungry eyes might linger there for too long, you can cheat with the art of fashion. How? By opting for naturally "protective" fabrics or tops reinforced at the bust.

The idea isn't to suffocate in your outfits, but simply to be methodical. The empire waist dress, with its gathers at the front and its very precise floral patterns, allows for some clever tricks, as do tops in dark shades, which better conceal any uncontrollable breast changes. Knitwear , despite its openwork texture, is also a good option for avoiding revealing too much at once.

Playing with the textures of clothing

To cleverly minimize the appearance of your chest, opt for garments with embellishments or made from unique fabrics. A smocked top, with its decorative embroidery, can provide a sense of complete confidence. Fringes, ruffles, and embroidery are also important details for maintaining a semblance of privacy during your urban outings without feeling confined.

Detaching oneself from the gaze of others

This is undoubtedly the foundation of the "no bra" movement, the prelude to this simultaneously rebellious and liberating trend. To ditch the bra, you have to be immune to the opinions of others and ignore the stares. At first, you feel like all the attention of passersby is focused on your cleavage, to the point where you feel a void in your silhouette. The first time, it's like going out in the street without pants: it's unsettling, even a little stressful, but by taking a step back and repeating the process, it becomes child's play.

Going braless isn't a new rule, but an additional option. Ultimately, the best support is what provides comfort, whether it's a light bralette... or nothing at all.

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