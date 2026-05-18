In Cannes, this guest had to travel lying down because of her dress.

Women's fashion
Fabienne Ba.
@jo.rdyyy / Instagram

An unusual scene went viral on social media during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. A guest at the Palais des Festivals, Jordan (@jo.rdyyy on TikTok), was forced to travel lying down in a vehicle, as her dress simply did not allow her to sit up.

An arrival that was unexpected, to say the least.

It was a scene no one had anticipated. During the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, a vehicle pulled up in front of the Palais des Festivals, like so many other luxury cars dropping off their VIP passengers. When a riot police officer assigned to red carpet security approached to open the door, he was met with a most unusual sight: the passenger, Jordan (@jo.rdyyy on TikTok), was lying flat in the back of the vehicle. The situation, shared on TikTok by the young woman, immediately went viral on social media.

A python dress that makes sitting impossible

The explanation for this unusual posture is as simple as it is striking: the python dress worn by Jordan (@jo.rdyyy) was so fitted and structured that it didn't allow her to sit down. To reach the palace without creasing the fabric or compromising the cut, the only solution was to lie down on the back seat of the vehicle. Once out of the car, Jordan (@jo.rdyyy) obviously regained her full freedom of movement to walk up the steps.

@jo.rdyyy Horizontal or vertical only 💋💋 ♬ original sound - Jordan

A sequence that went viral in just a few hours

On TikTok, where the video was shared, it was an instant hit. The riot police officers' reaction particularly contributed to the clip's virality. The officer, clearly used to seeing passengers disembark in spectacular outfits, evidently didn't expect to find a passenger sprawled out on the seat. His surprise, perfectly visible in the video, was widely commented on by internet users.

Internet users praised both the boldness of the outfit, Jordan's (@jo.rdyyy) composure, and the riot police officer's very spontaneous reaction. The video then spread to other platforms, becoming one of the most discussed fashion moments of this Cannes edition.

Cannes, a stage for spectacular outfits for decades

This episode serves as a reminder of just how much the Cannes red carpet pushes guests towards "extreme" sartorial choices. Ultra-tight dresses, long trains, plays on textures, sculptural structures… functional compromises are frequently secondary, and celebrities readily accept the physical constraints of their outfits for the duration of their appearance. The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is no exception to the tradition of memorable outfits.

Since its inception in 1946, the event has become one of the world's most prestigious red carpet showcases, attracting designers, stylists, and celebrities from around the globe each year. The most memorable images from the Croisette often remain those of "out-of-the-ordinary" dresses, capable of defying gravity, ergonomics, or sometimes even common sense.

The eternal question: at what price does fashion come?

Beyond its unusual nature, this anecdote raises a recurring question in the world of the red carpet: how far can fashion go in the constraints it imposes on the wearer's body? Traveling lying down to preserve one's dress is both a total commitment to an exceptional garment and a sacrifice of comfort for the sake of image. Some guests consider it a true "style signature," while others see it as an "exceptional experience." In any case, the Cannes scene serves as a reminder that on the Croisette, appearances sometimes matter more than simply being able to sit down.

In short, between the guest forced to travel lying down to protect her python dress and the visibly flustered riot policeman, the scene perfectly captures what internet users love: a moment of authenticity in a highly codified world. Further proof, if any were needed, that the Cannes Film Festival continues to produce images as unexpected as they are unforgettable each year.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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