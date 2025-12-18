At 58, Julia Roberts radiates without makeup

Search here...

Julia Roberts proves once again that beauty isn't defined by artifice or age. The Oscar-winning actress from "Pretty Woman" recently shared a makeup-free photo of herself on Instagram—a look that captivated her millions of followers. With her radiant complexion, dazzling smile, and Gen Z-inspired hairstyle, she reveals an authentic and serene beauty.

A natural and confident beauty

In a photo published in mid-December, Julia Roberts poses with effortless simplicity: unfiltered skin, loose hair parted in the middle. The actress wears a gray sweater, a necklace of colorful pearls and small, discreet diamonds, a symbol of her relaxed elegance. This unadorned look, a world away from the glittering red carpet, highlights the serene confidence of a woman who fully accepts herself.

A friendship celebrated

This photo has charmed fans so much, not least because of the message it conveys. Julia Roberts is showing her support for her friend, photographer Alexi Lubomirski, known for his celebrity portraits and for photographing the British royal couple, Harry and Meghan. In the caption, the actress promotes her new book, Natura Sacra, with all proceeds going to the charity "Hope and Play." A generous initiative perfectly in line with the star's kind and committed personality.

A gentle end to the year

After a year marked by the intense promotion of her film "After the Hunt," Julia Roberts is clearly enjoying a moment of calm. Away from film sets and flashing cameras, she's dedicating herself to reading, spending time with loved ones, and focusing on her personal well-being. Recently spotted at the Venice Film Festival and the Gotham Film Awards, she dazzled in a purple suit. Today, she charms without artifice: with her radiant naturalness, her simplicity, and her inimitable smile.

In short, Julia Roberts embodies timeless elegance better than ever. By appearing without makeup, she sends a powerful message: authentic beauty lies not in perfection, but in self-acceptance. Radiant, generous, and genuine, the American actress and producer proves that charm doesn't fade, it simply evolves.

