"It's impossible!": This singer makes a noticeable "fashion faux pas"

American country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina has proven once again that she can laugh at herself. While on tour with artist Chase Matthew, the new mom shared a hilarious scene on Instagram: just before going on stage, she discovered she was wearing… two completely different boots! The mistake went viral and brought smiles to many of her fans.

A fashion mistake

Before a concert in Ohio, Lauren Alaina was torn between two pairs of boots: one black and one brown. After trying them both on, she ended up leaving the hotel without realizing she was wearing one of each color! In a video shared with her followers, the singer recounts her mishap with a laugh: "I just wanted to choose between two boots." Her friend and fellow musician Chase Matthew, who witnessed the scene, couldn't resist joking: "No way! Merry Christmas! We call that 'after-market' style," before teasing her that she was in "total mom mode."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina)

A new life as a mom

Since the birth of her daughter, Beni Doll, on June 11, 2025, Lauren Alaina has often shared moments from her daily life as a new mother. With her husband, Cam Arnold, she wrote at the baby's birth: "Parts of my heart I didn't know existed opened at 8:44 a.m. when you were placed on my belly for the first time."

This personal transformation is also reflected in how she sees herself. At the 2025 Country Music Awards, she dazzled on the red carpet in a dress made of mirror shards, a symbol of her newfound confidence. "My daughter loves looking at herself in the mirror. Seeing her marvel at her reflection has changed the way I see myself," the singer confided.

A message of self-deprecation and self-love

Between laughter and authenticity, Lauren Alaina transformed this brief moment of panic into a positive message. Her mishap reminds her fans that being imperfect is deeply human—and often, much more fun. More than ever, the star champions self-confidence, humor, and self-compassion.

From her fashion faux pas to her reflections on motherhood, Lauren Alaina shows that she remains close to her fans and true to herself. Whether she takes the stage in mismatched boots or a symbolic dress, the singer continues to inspire with her sincerity, humor, and bright outlook on life—even when she stumbles a bit on the road to touring.