At 47, this actress appears freer than ever.

A French fashion icon and outspoken media figure, Laetitia Casta appears in the pages of ELLE magazine in a series of photos where lingerie and sheer outfits illustrate a woman free from age-related constraints. With a certain consistency in her career, the actress and model embodies a voice that challenges persistent stereotypes surrounding female maturity.

An aesthetically pleasing and assertive photoshoot

In this new issue of ELLE, Laetitia Casta poses with the confidence of someone who has navigated the decades without succumbing to the pressure of conformity. With a direct gaze, she appears in outfits that, far from reducing her image to a mere aesthetic, reaffirm a personal conception of beauty: one that evolves with time, without denying the marks of life.

These photographs are reminiscent of other iconic moments in her career, such as the 2019 Lui cover where she posed nude on a rock in Corsica. There again, the image sparked as much admiration as criticism, illustrating the still palpable tension surrounding the visibility of the female body, particularly after 40.

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by Laetitia Casta (@laetitiacasta)

Between admiration and virulent criticism

On social media, reactions were swift. While many internet users praised her freedom of expression and timeless elegance – "Ageless beauty" , "Inspiration for all women" – others were offended by the staging: "Half-naked again" , "She's trying to get noticed" , were among the most critical comments.

These reactions reveal a persistent double standard: what is valued in so-called mature men is often deemed inappropriate in women of the same age. This everyday sexism, still prevalent in online discourse, underscores how the visibility of women's bodies remains framed by rigid norms: past a certain age, modesty becomes expected, if not imposed.

A critical voice against the fashion industry

Beyond the images, Laetitia Casta also speaks out. In Madame Figaro , she discusses the excesses of the fashion world, which she knows intimately. She denounces, in particular, the pressure to be extremely thin, highlighting the absurdity of certain so-called "standard" sizes—sometimes comparable to those of a 12-year-old child—imposed even on teenage girls.

She also criticizes the loss of personality in a capitalist system that values productivity at the expense of the individual. Rejecting the artifice of a body-positive discourse distorted from its essence, she advocates for a more sincere and realistic approach to body diversity.

A free and coherent trajectory

Actress, mother, public figure, Laetitia Casta embodies a form of freedom she claims as her own. Her approach seems to be part of a continuum: that of a woman who has always asserted her individuality, both in her artistic choices and in her media presence. By valuing her body as it is, by speaking out against restrictive norms, she opens up a space for representation for women her age, too often rendered invisible or caricatured. Her appearance is not simply a moment of communication: it becomes a discreet yet powerful political gesture against ageism and everyday sexism.

Through this new series of photos and her public statements, Laetitia Casta continues to deconstruct the norms imposed on women, particularly those related to age and appearance.