Search here...

"My voice has changed": Selena Gomez's courageous confession about her health problems

Léa Michel
@selenagomez/Instagram

For several years, Selena Gomez has openly shared the ups and downs of her life, whether it concerns her physical and mental health or her artistic journey. During an Instagram Live on December 16, the American star once again demonstrated her transparency by answering a fan's question about the change in her voice. Far from avoiding the topic, she discussed the effects of her autoimmune disease, lupus, and reiterated how important it is for her to remain honest with her audience.

A simple, yet devastating answer

During the live stream, Selena Gomez was asked about the noticeable differences in tone and power in her voice over the years. With her usual blend of candor and humility, the singer replied, "My throat sometimes swells up inside, that's all... sometimes things just happen." Without trying to justify herself, she added that she wasn't offended by the fans' comment; on the contrary, she said, "I appreciate you being honest with me."

This spontaneity, rare for a star of her stature, touched many internet users. For Selena Gomez, it wasn't an admission of weakness, but a gesture of trust towards her fans – a way of accepting the visible consequences of an invisible battle.

A journey of resilience in the face of illness

Diagnosed in 2015 with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, Selena Gomez has often spoken about the physical side effects of her treatments: inflammation, weight gain or loss, and persistent fatigue. In a documentary and several interviews, she explained that some medications cause tissue swelling, including in the throat, which may explain the variations in her voice.

Beyond the pain, the singer also had to face the harshness of public criticism about her appearance. On Apple TV, she confided that fluctuations in her weight systematically triggered waves of hurtful comments on social media—a situation she learned to manage with dignity and kindness.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

An artist in control of her truth

By speaking openly, Selena Gomez is reclaiming control of a narrative often shaped by others. In an interview with NPR, she also stated, "If I don't tell my side of the story, someone else will, and it probably won't be the truth." This need for transparency now guides her entire artistic and personal approach, from the documentary "My Mind & Me" to her public involvement in mental health.

Her courage testifies to the power of an artist who refuses to hide. By explaining the medical reasons behind a simple change of voice, she transforms public curiosity into a lesson in empathy and humanity.

With this heartfelt confession, Selena Gomez reminds us that behind every voice—famous or not—lies a personal story, sometimes marked by pain but always driven by resilience. Her message is clear: accepting and embracing one's vulnerability doesn't diminish strength; quite the opposite. By being authentic, the singer paves the way for a new kind of celebrity: more human, more genuine, and profoundly inspiring.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"It's impossible!": This singer makes a noticeable "fashion faux pas"
Article suivant
At 58, Julia Roberts radiates without makeup

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 47, this actress appears freer than ever.

A French fashion icon and outspoken media figure, Laetitia Casta appears in the pages of ELLE magazine in...

At 58, Julia Roberts radiates without makeup

Julia Roberts proves once again that beauty isn't defined by artifice or age. The Oscar-winning actress from "Pretty...

"It's impossible!": This singer makes a noticeable "fashion faux pas"

American country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina has proven once again that she can laugh at herself. While on tour...

At 62, this actress scoffs at the criticism with her assertive look.

French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu refuses to conform, and she recently proved it once again with a bold look...

"I will no longer kiss women": George Clooney's intimate promise to his wife shocks

George Clooney recently revealed that he's turning the page on his roles as a heartthrob. The American actor,...

At 25, Madonna's son is causing a sensation in an elegant fashion campaign.

Rocco Ritchie is making his mark in unexpected places. With natural ease and a commanding presence, he's becoming...

© 2025 The Body Optimist