"A Brazilian beauty": this actress causes a sensation in a sculptural dress

Léa Michel
@brunamarquezine / Instagram

Invited to the Mondepars fashion show, Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine certainly made an impression. In São Paulo, she opted for a black dress with a striking structure, hailed as one of the most talked-about looks of the evening. An appearance of understated elegance and structure.

A black dress with an architectural look

For the occasion, Bruna Marquezine opted for a long, strapless black dress with a corset-style bodice that hugged a clean, fitted silhouette. The most striking detail was the waistline: a geometric, pointed finish at the hips, a kind of reinvented peplum evoking modern-day boning. The long, tapered skirt extended this slender line, creating a decidedly minimalist aesthetic. In the comments, many internet users expressed their admiration, describing Bruna Marquezine as a "Brazilian beauty" and a "radiant woman."

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Minimalist accessories

True to her understated style, Bruna Marquezine completed her outfit with slim black sunglasses, adding a graphic touch to the overall look. Her hairstyle, a short, wavy, dark brown bob, accentuates the modern feel of the outfit, while a dark manicure adds the finishing touches. The all-black ensemble highlights the cut and construction of the garment.

With this choice, Bruna Marquezine confirms her ease in the world of fashion, having made numerous notable appearances at major events. Between clean lines, a monochrome palette, and meticulously crafted details, she created one of the standout looks of the Mondepars show: a demonstration of style that combines modernity and elegance.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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