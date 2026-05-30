"Natural charm": Selena Gomez captivates in a summer look

American singer-songwriter, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez confirms her impeccable sense of style with a new series of photos shared on her Instagram account. Through a carousel of pictures taken during her stay in London, she showcases several summer outfits, including one ensemble that particularly caught the attention of her followers.

A simple top and denim shorts

The centerpiece of this look is a beige, square-neck top, open at the back and held up by thin, tied straps. Selena Gomez paired it with high-waisted denim shorts in a light wash for a simple, seasonal look. Beige mules and large gold hoop earrings complete this ensemble, which emphasizes the understated elegance of natural hues and balanced proportions.

A summery elegance without artifice

The charm of this appearance lies in its simplicity. Neutral tones, light denim, and gold accessories create an easy-to-wear look, true to a certain idea of relaxed elegance. More than a spectacular outfit, Selena Gomez here favors a natural and radiant silhouette, in keeping with the spirit of the warmer months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A busy stay in London

These images were taken in London, where Selena Gomez is currently staying. According to the original publication, her time in the British capital coincides with the filming of the sixth season of the series "Only Murders in the Building." As for other projects, Variety magazine also reports that Selena Gomez is in talks to join Brady Corbet's next film, the director of "The Brutalist," alongside Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

With this series of photos, Selena Gomez demonstrates that a successful look doesn't necessarily rely on extravagance. Between clean lines and well-chosen accessories, she creates a natural summer appearance, while also reflecting the busy schedule of her year. It's a way of combining style and career with equal ease.