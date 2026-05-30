Single at 56, Jennifer Lopez claims she has never been happier.

Anaëlle G.
@jlo / Instagram

American actress, singer, producer, and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez opened up about her single life during her appearance on " Jimmy Kimmel Live! " She stated that she is fully embracing this new phase of her life, which she is approaching with serenity and a healthy dose of self-deprecation.

A fully affirmed celibacy

When asked by host Jimmy Kimmel about her relationship status, Jennifer Lopez confirmed she was single, almost regretting not having embraced this lifestyle sooner. "I did everything wrong," she said with a laugh. She described this period as "fantastic," explaining that she didn't want to do anything that would disrupt her current well-being. Then, when Jimmy Kimmel asked her if she was single, Jennifer Lopez didn't hesitate: "Yes! I should have done it sooner!" and continued with self-deprecating humor: "I was doing it completely wrong. I was doing everything wrong, believe me."

No reality TV in sight

When host Jimmy Kimmel suggested she become the next star of the dating show "The Bachelorette," Jennifer Lopez firmly declined. She indicated that she felt comfortable where she was and didn't want to disrupt that balance. While not ruling it out, she didn't exclude the possibility of finding love again someday, provided she "meets the right person."

By openly discussing her happiness in living alone, Jennifer Lopez delivers a message imbued with confidence and perspective. She affirms that she has found a new balance, characterized by freedom and serenity, which she approaches with lightness without abandoning the idea of a future relationship. This positive message transcends her current situation.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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