At 45, Jessica Alba radiates in a structured lace look

On Instagram, American actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba shared a black look featuring lace and contrasting details. Her fans praised her natural style and effortless look.

A lace camisole is the centerpiece of the look.

The centerpiece of this outfit? A delicate black camisole in openwork lace, worn with thin straps. With its scalloped neckline and floral motifs, it adds a romantic touch to the ensemble. A refined base that Jessica Alba has skillfully balanced with bolder pieces. A subtle way to play up the delicate look.

The oversized blazer adds a structured touch.

To counterbalance the lightness of the lace, Jessica Alba opted for an oversized black blazer with strong shoulders. This is what gives the look its structured dimension: draped over the shoulders, it frames the silhouette and anchors the outfit in a more graphic style. This play on contrasts, very much in vogue, allows a romantic piece to be transformed into a decidedly modern and urban look.

Leather Bermuda shorts and strappy sandals

For her bottom half, Jessica Alba opted for long black leather Bermuda shorts, one of the season's key trends. She completed the look with black block-heeled sandals with ankle straps. A perfectly executed all-black ensemble, from head to toe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Gold jewelry and luminous beauty

To warm up this monochrome ensemble, Jessica Alba opted for a few touches of gold: delicate hoop earrings and a layered necklace with dainty pendants. This single detail was enough to brighten the all-black look. As for her beauty look, she sported a radiant, sun-kissed complexion, bronzed makeup with a slightly smoky eye, and a nude lip. All of this was enhanced by her naturally wavy, highlighted chestnut hair—a sun-kissed look that contrasted beautifully with the black of her outfit.

Between delicate lace, bold leather, and a structured blazer, Jessica Alba creates a strikingly elegant all-black look. She proves once again that a well-thought-out head-to-toe black outfit has never been so far from monotonous.