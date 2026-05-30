Between lace and leopard print, actress Bella Thorne makes a striking appearance

American actress Bella Thorne once again showcases her sense of style. She shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, wearing an outfit that blends lace and animal print.

A play on textures between lace and leopard

For this appearance, Bella Thorne opted for a black lace dress, which she paired with a leopard-print coat. The contrast between the delicate knit and the animal print gives the ensemble a decidedly rock 'n' roll vibe. The fitted cut of the dress and the jacket worn over it structure the look and add character to an outfit designed for an evening out.

A beauty look to match the outfit

As for her hairstyle, Bella Thorne let her long auburn hair fall in soft waves, adding movement to the image. Her makeup follows the same theme: smoky eyes, a luminous complexion, and glossy lips complete her look. The harmony between her hair, makeup, and clothing reflects a true stylistic coherence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

A style true to his image

According to Mandatory, which broke the story, the series of photos quickly circulated on social media. True to form, Bella Thorne continues to showcase her personal and straightforward style, which has become a hallmark of her public image over the years. This latest appearance is consistent with her usual fashion choices.

With this appearance, Bella Thorne reaffirms her approach to fashion, based on contrast and boldness. Combining lace and leopard print, she confidently presents a look that illustrates her playful approach to fashion. A style demonstration likely to inspire her followers.