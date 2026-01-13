"Magnificent": Sharon Stone, 67, causes a sensation in a breathtaking look

Sharon Stone recently made a striking appearance at the Astra Awards in Beverly Hills. Honored with the Timeless Award, the actress reaffirmed her iconic status with a bold look that celebrated freedom of style.

A camel dress with a sculptural design

Designed by Zuleyha Kuru, the camel turtleneck dress worn by Sharon Stone that evening stood out for its structured cut and fringed hem. Sleeveless and fitted, it played on clean lines and sophisticated fabrics. An asymmetrical slit revealed one leg of Sharon Stone's, accentuated by leopard-print thigh-high boots from Gedebe, adding a graphic touch to the overall look. The knit subtly caught the light and moved with her body, giving the outfit a balance between formality and dynamism. More than just a fashion choice, this dress asserted a bold and contemporary style.

Thigh-high boots, a key piece of the look

With their animal print, the boots immediately caught the eye and structured Sharon Stone's silhouette. They were paired with a Fendi mini clutch and large gold earrings, creating a bold look. For her makeup, Sharon Stone opted for luminous tones: gold eyeshadow, a radiant complexion, and delicately glossy lips. Her blonde hair, styled in waves with a pronounced side part, evoked her iconic Hollywood appearances while remaining decidedly contemporary.

The cream stole, a final touch full of contrast

A cream-colored stole draped over one shoulder softened the lines of the dress and introduced an elegant interplay of textures. This contrast between structure and softness has become one of the actress's signature styles in her public appearances. At the award ceremony, Sharon Stone appeared smiling and relaxed, greeting the audience with confidence. The images she subsequently shared on her social media, particularly those in front of her own paintings, garnered numerous admiring comments.

Between art and the red carpet, a multifaceted identity

For several years, Sharon Stone has been developing a recognized artistic practice, particularly in abstract painting. She regularly shares images of her work in the studio, far removed from the pomp and circumstance of official ceremonies. Last December 3rd, she posted a photo in simple clothing, humorously alluding to the rapid transition between two very different worlds. This alternation between intimate artistic expression and public appearances reflects a consistent theme: a refusal to be confined to a single role.

A free-spirited vision of style after 60

At her recent appearance at the Astra Awards, Sharon Stone didn't simply conform to the conventional idea of "mature" or expected elegance. She chose striking pieces, decidedly structured cuts, and bold combinations, demonstrating that fashion knows no age limit. Each sartorial choice is a true statement of personality: she transforms style into a playground for experimentation and self-expression, proving that it's possible to remain avant-garde and captivating at any stage of one's career.

In short, Sharon Stone doesn't offer a message of restraint, but rather an invitation to continue daring, creating, and expressing oneself. It's a lesson in fashion, but also in freedom. Through her audacity and freedom of choice, she embodies a vision of contemporary elegance where confidence and creativity take precedence over established norms.