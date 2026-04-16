Heels on her feet, racket in hand: this influencer is causing a sensation

On social media, some images are enough to trigger thousands of reactions. This is the case with Isidora (@isidorapjv), a content creator who is attracting attention with an unexpected concept: playing tennis… in heels. Between fascination and criticism, her videos clearly don't leave anyone indifferent.

An aesthetic that breaks the rules of tennis

Known by the pseudonym @isidorapjv, Isidora regularly shares videos of herself on a tennis court, racket in hand and heels on her feet. A deliberately unconventional image that breaks with the usual conventions of the sport.

Her posts are often accompanied by phrases like "not your average tennis girl" or " tennis in heels." The goal is clear: to surprise, to make an impression, and to offer a different perspective. This blend of fashion and sport has become her signature.

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A contrast that provokes a reaction

Isidora (@isidorapjv) splits her time between New York and Miami and has amassed a large following, with over 100,000 followers on Instagram and an active presence on TikTok. She describes herself as a model and professional tennis player. The success of her videos largely stems from this striking contrast: combining a demanding sport with elements perceived as inappropriate, such as high heels or certain elegant outfits.

This contrast is eye-catching and encourages virality. On platforms where attention spans are limited to seconds, a simple yet striking idea can be enough to trigger shares and comments. Isidora, in fact, applies this concept in different contexts: on a classic court, in the snow, or with more sophisticated looks. This repetition reinforces the recognition of her style.

Between fascination and criticism

While his videos are generating a lot of buzz, they are also provoking strong reactions. Some internet users believe that this type of content is primarily designed to generate visibility, relying on "a deliberately provocative concept".

Others, on the contrary, see it as a more positive message: a way of showing that a woman can take ownership of any space, even sports, without giving up her style or personal expression. In this interpretation, the body is not limited to a single function; it becomes free, multifaceted, capable of adapting to different desires.

Some comments point out that this type of staging can also be perceived as reductive, once again associating women's sport with aesthetic codes such as dresses or heels. These reactions demonstrate how sensitive and hotly debated representations of the body, sport, and femininity remain.

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Ultimately, with her appearances in heels on a tennis court, Isidora (@isidorapjv) does more than just entertain: she sparks discussions. Between empowerment, attention marketing, and questions about representation, her content crystallizes several current issues surrounding the body and image.