"Growing old is very positive": at 57, this model celebrates beauty without constraints.

American model Christy Turlington continues to challenge age-related stereotypes in the world of fashion and beauty. Appointed global ambassador for Lancôme, she champions a serene and positive view of aging. Far removed from societal pressures, she advocates for holistic well-being, encompassing minimalist routines, spirituality, and authenticity.

A 1990s icon that transcends eras

Christy Turlington, one of the most iconic faces of the 90s supermodels alongside Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, is a respected, admired, and still influential figure. With over 500 magazine covers and unforgettable campaigns, notably for Calvin Klein, she has embodied an elegant and serene beauty since her debut. She has cultivated this balanced lifestyle far from the media frenzy, prioritizing thoughtful career choices and profound personal growth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❣︎ (@lafemmearchives)

A new stage

At the start of 2026, Christy Turlington joined the prestigious family of Lancôme ambassadors. This partnership was a natural fit, as her personal philosophy resonates perfectly with the brand's values. "I am very proud of this new partnership. Beauty is, for me, a vehicle for positive change, and I fully embrace the idea of aging with joy and optimism," she told Madame Figaro .

Growing old: a path to fulfillment

The word "aging" doesn't frighten Christy Turlington; quite the opposite. "Each year is better than the last. You learn to know yourself better, to be more aligned with yourself. So, for me, aging remains very positive," she affirms with conviction. A powerful message that goes against the grain of anxiety-inducing discourse about aging, especially directed at women.

This serene outlook on the passage of time is also explained by her lifestyle, resolutely focused on harmony between body and mind. A yoga enthusiast for decades—she published a book on the subject in 2005—and a keen runner and hiker, she describes these practices as essential to her personal balance. "Yoga brings me back to center; it's my first love. It's like a treatment for both body and mind."

A beauty without artifice or constraints

In the beauty world, Christy Turlington embodies minimalism. Her routine is simple, focused on quality, sensory experience, and self-respect. "I want to look healthy, rested, and hydrated. Ideally, I prefer it to look like I'm not wearing any makeup." This "less is more" philosophy resonates strongly in an industry that is evolving towards greater inclusivity, diversity, and authenticity.

She also welcomes this turning point in the cosmetics industry: "Inclusivity is undoubtedly the most significant change in recent years. Beauty cannot be singular or standardized. It is expressed in a thousand ways."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy Turlington (@cturlington)

A women's welfare activist

Beyond modeling, Christy Turlington is also a committed activist. She founded the Every Mother Counts association after experiencing complications during her first pregnancy. She advocates for better access to maternity care worldwide. Her commitment aligns perfectly with her appointment at Lancôme, a brand with which she shares a desire to promote responsible, caring, and inclusive beauty.

A peaceful way of life

When she's not traveling, Christy Turlington finds happiness in simple pleasures: spending time with her family, cooking, reading, watching movies, or walking her dogs. "Home is my sanctuary. It's where I recharge my batteries." In an era where speed and performance are held up as the norm, she offers an inspiring alternative: slowing down, refocusing, choosing quality over quantity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy Turlington (@cturlington)

Christy Turlington perfectly illustrates that it is possible to age with serenity and authenticity, rejecting the dictates of eternal youth. She demonstrates that beauty is not limited to appearance, but is nourished by balance, well-being, and commitment. Her journey inspires us to rethink our relationship with time and to celebrate each stage of life as an opportunity for growth and joy.